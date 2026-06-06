Crusaders Storm into Super Rugby Pacific Semi-finals with Commanding Victory over Blues

The Crusaders secured a spot in the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals with a dominant 52-31 win over the Blues in Christchurch. Johnny McNicholl's hat-trick and the team's trademark tempo and accuracy were key factors in the victory.

Johnny McNicholl produced a hat-trick masterclass as the Crusaders stormed into the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals with a commanding victory over the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday.

The veteran fullback crossed three times in an eight-try, 52-31 victory for the defending champions, who capitalised on a costly red card to Blues loose forward Malachi Wrampling to take control of the qualifying playoff. With the scores locked at 7-7 in the 19th minute, Wrampling was initially shown a yellow card for a heavy tackle on Leicester Fainga'anuku. The sanction was later upgraded to red, leaving the visitors with a mountain to climb.

After Sevu Reece opened the scoring, McNicholl, David Havili, Chay Fihaki and Taha Kemara all crossed before half-time as the hosts raced into a commanding 33-14 lead. Playing with trademark tempo and accuracy, the Crusaders repeatedly stretched the Blues defence, with Fainga'anuku and the forward pack creating space through clever offloads and powerful carries. McNicholl completed his hat-trick with two second-half tries, while replacement hooker Manumaua Letiu also got on the scoresheet to seal an emphatic victory.

The Blues showed plenty of fight through tries from Sam Nock, Anton Segner, Xavi Taele, Payton Spencer and Caleb Clarke, but they were never able to threaten a comeback





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Crusaders Super Rugby Pacific Blues Johnny Mcnicholl Hat-Trick

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