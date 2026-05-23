Crusaders secure vital victory, Chiefs miss out on playoffs, and Jordan's injury updates

A thrilling Super Rugby match highlights the competitiveness among the top teams, as the Crusaders secure a crucial victory over the Chiefs. This result could have significant implications for the playoffs.

Jordan was among a host of standout performers for the defending champions, the Crusaders , who secured a 36-32 victory over the Chiefs on Friday. Only with a try from David Havili in the dying minutes did the Crusaders secure their second-place finish.

The Chiefs' first loss in over two months has seen the defending champions drop to fourth place, but their spot in the playoffs is still secure regardless of next week's result. An injured Jordan, who limped off the field in the 71st minute, may miss the knockout phase. Coach Rob Penney expresses concern about Jordan's calf problem, which has sidelined him for the previous six weeks.

New All Blacks coach Dave Rennie will closely monitor Jordan's progress for their first test against France on 4 July. The Crusaders have a chance to finish as high as third with a win against the Hurricanes next week. The Chiefs are guaranteed to finish at least second, regardless of their result against the Blues. Chiefs coach Jono Gibbes expresses disappointment after his team's third successive loss to the Crusaders, but is proud of his team's performance.

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