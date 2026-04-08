Crusaders Face Critical Period in Super Rugby Without Jordan and Taylor

The Crusaders are gearing up for a crucial stretch in the Super Rugby season but will be without key All Blacks players Will Jordan and Codie Taylor due to injury. Coach Rob Penney emphasizes the importance of the upcoming matches and the need for the team to respond, while also highlighting the return of key players. The Crusaders are currently tied with the Reds on the Super Rugby ladder, making the upcoming match particularly significant.

Crusaders coach Rob Penney announced on Wednesday that the team is facing a crucial period in the Super Rugby season, while navigating the absence of key All Blacks players, Will Jordan and Codie Taylor . Jordan has been sidelined due to a calf injury, ruling him out of Saturday's match against the Reds. Taylor is also unavailable, nursing a hamstring strain. The coaching staff has not yet established a definitive timeline for their return to the field.

Penney emphasized the importance of prioritizing player well-being, stating that it wasn't prudent to risk Jordan's participation, despite the significance of the upcoming matches. He explained that Jordan had attempted to recover and play but the team decided it was best to avoid further injury due to his heavy workload. This period is crucial for the team, meaning the staff wanted the players 100%. Taylor’s absence is especially noticeable, given his outstanding performance in the Crusaders' recent 69-26 victory over the Fijian Drua last Friday, where he scored an impressive four tries. This recent game was also the last played at Apollo Projects Stadium. The team will be playing away from home for a bit. \Penney acknowledged the challenges ahead, underscoring the need for the team to adapt and perform effectively during this pivotal stretch. He highlighted the meticulous planning and preparation the team has invested, and he expressed a firm belief in their capacity to achieve positive results and continue their progress. He says the team has a good plan that should work for them. The situation presents a test of the Crusaders' depth and resilience. It forces the remaining players to elevate their performance. The absence of these two star players will undoubtedly be felt, but it also creates opportunities for other members of the squad to step up and make their mark. The team must work together. Johnny McNicholl will take Jordan's position in the starting lineup, and the return of David Havili adds further strength to the team. The other players are ready to take over for the star players, and hopefully can perform at the same level. The match against the Reds takes on added significance as the Crusaders seek to maintain their position in the top half of the standings. Both the Crusaders and the Reds are currently tied with 18 points on the Super Rugby ladder, positioning them in fifth and sixth place, respectively, based on point differential. The team needs to push forward, get some points, and keep climbing up the table.\The upcoming matches present a significant challenge for the Crusaders as they aim to solidify their standing in the Super Rugby competition. This stretch in the season is a critical test of their ability to perform consistently. The absence of key players necessitates strategic adjustments and a unified effort from the entire squad. The team is already working hard, but will need to bring the level up even further in these coming weeks. The team knows the opponents well, and will be prepared. The coaching staff's approach reflects a balance of caution and ambition, prioritizing player health while emphasizing the importance of securing favorable results during this crucial phase. Penney's comments underline the coach’s strategic thinking. The team will want to make a big run in the competition. The Crusaders will have to use their tactics and training to get them through these next few weeks. The Crusaders must focus on their objectives and work together. The other players are ready to take over for the star players, and hopefully can perform at the same level. The team will need to rely on its squad depth and adapt their strategies to maintain a strong performance. The performance of the Crusaders in the coming weeks will be decisive in determining their position in the Super Rugby competition. The team has good players, and a good plan, and needs to execute that plan to the best of their ability. These next few weeks are very important for the team





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