Cruise Ship Outbreak: Three Deaths and Hantavirus Confirmed

A severe acute respiratory illness outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship has resulted in three deaths and one person in intensive care. Hantavirus has been confirmed in one case, prompting a WHO investigation.

A concerning outbreak of severe acute respiratory illness has struck the MV Hondius cruise ship , resulting in at least three confirmed fatalities and leaving one individual in critical condition in intensive care.

The vessel, currently navigating the Atlantic Ocean on a journey from Ushuaia, Argentina, to Cape Verde, has become the focal point of a rapidly developing public health investigation. The first casualty was a 70-year-old passenger who tragically passed away onboard the ship. His 69-year-old wife subsequently succumbed to the illness after being medically evacuated to Johannesburg, South Africa, for treatment. A 69-year-old British national is currently receiving intensive care in a Johannesburg hospital, battling the same mysterious respiratory ailment.

The initial investigations have revealed a confirmed case of hantavirus infection, a family of viruses typically transmitted by rodents through contact with their urine, droppings, or saliva. This discovery, made by the South African Department of Health, has prompted a coordinated international response led by the World Health Organization (WHO). Five additional suspected cases are currently under investigation, bringing the total number of affected individuals to six.

The WHO is actively monitoring the situation and providing support to contain the outbreak. The deceased 70-year-old passenger’s remains are currently being held on the island of Saint Helena, a British territory in the South Atlantic, while authorities work to determine the exact cause of death and prevent further spread. The nationalities of the deceased are still being verified by the South African Ministry of Health.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the appropriate medical care for two other passengers exhibiting symptoms, with potential isolation and treatment in hospitals located in Cape Verde being considered. Following this, the MV Hondius is expected to continue its voyage to the Canary Islands, Spain. The MV Hondius is a polar cruise ship operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, a Dutch-based tour company specializing in expeditions to remote regions.

The affected voyage was part of an itinerary originating in Ushuaia, Argentina, with planned stops in South Georgia and Saint Helena before reaching Cape Verde. As of Sunday, ship-tracking data indicated the MV Hondius was positioned near the port of Praia, the capital city of Cape Verde. Attempts to reach Oceanwide Expeditions for comment have been made, but a response is still pending.

The situation underscores the potential health risks associated with travel, particularly in enclosed environments like cruise ships, and highlights the importance of robust public health protocols and international collaboration in responding to emerging infectious disease threats. The WHO’s involvement signals the seriousness of the situation and the need for a comprehensive investigation to identify the source of the outbreak, understand the transmission dynamics, and implement effective control measures to protect the health of passengers, crew, and the wider public.

The confirmed presence of hantavirus raises concerns about potential rodent infestations on board the vessel and the need for thorough sanitation and pest control measures





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