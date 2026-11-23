CrowdStrike will acquire Zscaler in a $43.9bn all-stock deal, the biggest cybersecurity acquisition on record, creating a broader security platform as AI fuels more sophisticated cyberthreats. The transaction was announced alongside strong quarterly results from both companies.

CrowdStrike will acquire Zscaler in a $43.9bn (R762.27bn) all-stock deal, the biggest cybersecurity acquisition on record. The transaction unites two major players as advances in AI fuel increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats.

The deal brings together CrowdStrike's protection for computers, servers and other devices with Zscaler's technology for securing employees' access to applications and data. It creates a broader cybersecurity platform for corporate and government customers. Zscaler shares jumped more than 20% in premarket trading to $235.50, but remained well below the deal's implied value of $260.41 per share. CrowdStrike shares fell nearly 7%.

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Regulatory Scrutiny And Antitrust Risks

The gap between Zscaler's trading price and the value of the offer comes as investors weigh the prospects for regulatory scrutiny of a transaction that would combine two of the cybersecurity industry's biggest players. Antitrust scrutiny is certainly possible given the size of the transaction and the importance of both companies, but it would be premature to assume that regulators will necessarily try to block it, said Axel Rudolph, chief technical analyst at IG Group.

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The key issue is likely to be how much overlap regulators see between the two businesses and whether customers would genuinely have fewer competitive alternatives as a result, Rudolph said. The acquisition comes amid consolidation in the cybersecurity industry, with companies seeking to build broader platforms offering multiple services as customers look to reduce the number of security vendors they use.

For CrowdStrike, the deal also opens up cross-selling opportunities by giving it access to roughly 8,000 Zscaler customers that do not currently use its products. Zscaler's customer base includes large companies such as Unilever and United Airlines. Demand for cybersecurity tools has grown as enterprises worldwide confront increasingly sophisticated attacks. Advances in AI are making it easier to identify and exploit software vulnerabilities while also improving tools designed to detect and stop threats.

Cross-Selling Opportunities And Customer Base

Recent outages affecting airlines, banks and government agencies, along with high-profile vulnerabilities in widely used Java and PHP software, have further heightened concerns over the resilience of critical digital infrastructure. Under the deal terms, Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each share they own, implying a premium of about 34% to Zscaler's last close. CrowdStrike shareholders will own about 84% of the combined company after the transaction closes.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2027. CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz will lead the combined company, while Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry will stay on to run the Zscaler business and join CrowdStrike's board. The companies will continue to operate separately until closing. The agreement carries a $1.4bn breakup fee payable by Zscaler if it walks away under certain circumstances, including to accept a rival offer.

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CrowdStrike said the deal would expand its addressable market by more than $185bn, strengthening its position across a broader range of cybersecurity products and services. The combined company is expected to start with more than $10bn in annual recurring revenue, including roughly $3.9bn from Zscaler. CrowdStrike expects the deal to generate about $1bn in annualised revenue synergies within 30 months of closing.

Financial Advisers And Quarterly Earnings

Qatalyst Partners, JPMorgan and BofA Securities are advising CrowdStrike on the transaction, while BDT & MSD Partners, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are advising Zscaler. The deal was announced alongside strong quarterly results from both companies. CrowdStrike forecast fourth-quarter revenue of between $1.638bn and $1.644bn, above analysts' average estimate of $1.62bn, according to data compiled by LSEG. It expects adjusted profit of 36 cents per share, in line with estimates.

CrowdStrike's third-quarter revenue rose 28% to $1.58bn, helped by a 29% increase in subscription revenue. Analysts had expected total revenue of $1.53bn. Adjusted profit was 34 cents per share, above estimates of 31 cents. Zscaler reported a 20% rise in first-quarter revenue to $949.3m, beating estimates of $938m. Adjusted profit of $1.23 per share also topped estimates of $1.16.