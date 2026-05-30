Cross included in Bafana squad for World Cup

Bradley Cross has been included in the Bafana squad for the World Cup, announced by coach Hugo Broos. Cross has been working hard and staying focused since he was young, having been in the youth setup. He reflected on his call-up as reaping the hard-earned rewards of his labour.

Cross was included in the team heading to North America, announced by coach Hugo Broos at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House on Wednesday night.

His inclusion caught some by surprise, given that he had been cast out of the international set-up for some time. Cross, though, reflected on his call-up as reaping the hard-earned rewards of his labour. He has been a long-term goal of his, having made the preliminary squad quite a few times. Cross said that he just told himself to continue working and prove to the coach that he is capable of being part of the team.

Cross' dream of forcing his way into the World Cup squad truly began when he decided to leave Newcastle United's reserve team in England to return to South Africa during the 2022/23 season, subsequently spending time with Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows before landing at Kaizer Chiefs. He has been working hard and staying focused since he was young, having been in the youth setup. When he was 16 years old, he was already playing for the Under-20s.

He then went overseas, where it wasn't easy due to a lot of competition. He decided to come back to South Africa and his main goal was to get into the Bafana squad. Joining a club of Chiefs' immense calibre was originally expected to fast-track Cross' international ambitions, but the club's previously lacklustre performances forced Broos to routinely overlook the Naturena outfit.

However, thanks to the Glamour Boys' improved third-place finish this season, the Belgian tactician looked much deeper into the Chiefs squad ahead of the global showpiece. While the likes of Brandon Petersen made the provisional list, Cross was ultimately the only Chiefs player to make the final cut. Reflecting on the 25-year-old's call-up, Broos noted that the defender had shown immense improvement, though external squad dynamics also played a role.

The inclusion of the versatile defender has been a saving grace for the Amakhosi faithful, ensuring the club will have representation at the World Cup, even if they still trail arch-rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in total squad numbers. Cross, though, remains entirely unbothered by the online chatter surrounding Chiefs' depth, and he has no intention of starting now - his sole focus is making his minutes count on the global stage.

He doesn't focus much on social media, preferring to stick to himself and what he can control. Like he said before, he works hard, puts his head down and looks to the road ahead





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