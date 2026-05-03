Crocodile Suspected in Death of Missing Gauteng Businessman; Evidence of Multiple Victims Found

Police in Mpumalanga have confirmed that human remains found inside a crocodile are believed to be those of a 59-year-old man who went missing after his vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a flooded bridge over the Komati River. A post-mortem revealed evidence suggesting the crocodile had also consumed remains from at least six other individuals, raising concerns about further undiscovered victims. Authorities are warning the public to avoid crossing the river.

A tragic discovery has been made in the Komati River in Mpumalanga , South Africa , bringing a grim end to the search for a 59-year-old businessman from Gauteng who went missing last Monday.

Authorities now believe the man was the victim of a crocodile attack after partial human remains were found inside the reptile. The discovery was made by the police’s Search and Rescue Unit, working in collaboration with SanParks and a private security firm, after nearly a week of intensive searching. The crocodile, located approximately 60 meters from where the man’s vehicle became stranded and was swept away by the floodwaters, was subsequently euthanized.

This incident highlights the extreme dangers posed by the Komati River, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and flooding. Captain Pottie Potgieter of the provincial police diving unit detailed the process leading to the identification of the crocodile, explaining that consistent sightings over several days, combined with their experience and training, led them to believe this particular reptile was responsible for the man’s disappearance.

A post-mortem examination of the crocodile revealed not only the remains of the missing businessman, including footwear, but also evidence suggesting the crocodile had consumed remains from at least six other individuals. This chilling revelation points to a history of predation by this crocodile and raises serious concerns about the potential for further undiscovered victims. The family of the missing man has been informed and is understandably devastated, requesting privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

The Komati River has a history of dangerous incidents, with this being the second reported case in less than six months. In December of the previous year, two soldiers attempting to cross the same low-lying bridge were swept away by the strong currents. While the body of one soldier was recovered relatively quickly, the partial remains of the second soldier were not found until six days later.

These repeated incidents underscore the perilous nature of attempting to cross the river, especially when water levels are high. The bridge in question appears to be a shortcut frequently used by individuals, particularly those traveling between the border post and the town of Komatipoort, seeking a more convenient route.

However, the risks associated with this shortcut are clearly substantial, and authorities are now strongly advising against any attempts to cross the river at points where water is present. Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety and Security, Jackie Macie, issued a stern warning to the public, urging them to avoid the bridge altogether and instead utilize the N4 Road for safe passage.

Macie emphasized the numerous lives that have been lost on this bridge, both documented and undocumented, particularly during nighttime crossings. The MEC’s statement serves as a critical reminder of the potential consequences of disregarding safety warnings and attempting to navigate dangerous waterways.

The discovery of the remains and the evidence of previous victims within the crocodile’s stomach have prompted a broader discussion about the management of crocodile populations in the area and the need for increased public awareness regarding the dangers they pose. While crocodiles are a natural part of the Komati River ecosystem, their presence necessitates caution and adherence to safety guidelines.

The incident also raises questions about the adequacy of warning signs and preventative measures in place to deter people from attempting to cross the river during hazardous conditions. The authorities are likely to review existing safety protocols and consider implementing additional measures to mitigate the risk of future tragedies. This could include enhanced signage, increased patrols, and public education campaigns to inform residents and travelers about the dangers of the Komati River and the importance of choosing safer routes.

The ongoing investigation will likely focus on identifying the other victims whose remains were found within the crocodile, bringing closure to their families and providing a more complete understanding of the extent of the reptile’s predation. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the importance of respecting its boundaries





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Komati River Crocodile Attack Missing Person Mpumalanga South Africa Search And Rescue Flood Safety Warning

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