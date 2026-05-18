Croatia's Luka Modric to Compete in Fifth FIFA World Cup, Perisic in His Fourth

The Croatian football team is preparing for their fifth World Cup appearance this summer, with midfielder Luka Modric, 40, and forward Ivan Perisic, 37, leading the squad. Both players have extensive experience, with Modric having made his World Cup debut in 2006, helping Croatia finish second and third respectively. Perisic will participate for the fourth time, bringing experience and youth to coach Zlatko Dalic's squad. Croatia is ranked No 11 in the latest FIFA world rankings and will be playing in Group L alongside England, Ghana, and Panama.

Midfielder Luka Modric will compete in his fifth FIFA World Cup this summer as Croatia aims to make another deep challenge for the championship. Modric, 40, was named to the 26-man preliminary roster for the North American tournament on Monday.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has made his World Cup debut in 2006 and helped Croatia finish second in 2018 and third in 2022. With 196 career caps, Modric could reach 200 this summer. Forward Ivan Perisic, 37, will participate in his fourth World Cup as manager Zlatko Dalic's squad blends experience with youth. Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, and Andrej Kramaric, with over 100 caps, are some of the experienced players in the roster.

FC Dallas striker Petar Musa, currently tied for second in MLS with Lionel Messi with 12 goals, made the roster. Croatia, ranked No 11, is in Group L along with England, Ghana, and Panama. The preliminary roster includes seven standby players who can be called up to the main squad before the June 1 submission deadline.

Croatia opens against England on June 17th in Arlington, Texas, before meeting Panama on June 23rd in Toronto and Ghana on June 27th in Philadelphia





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