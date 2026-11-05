Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international football at 41 after 23 years and 146 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 41, ending a 23-year Portugal career in which he scored 146 goals in a record 234 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 41. The Portugal legend released a video on his Instagram account on Thursday saying he had played his last match for his country.

His decision follows a dispute with national coach Jorge Jesus and a 30-day suspension. Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in August 2003 and went on to play a world record 234 times for his country. He scored 146 goals and provided 45 assists. He also netted 11 goals in 27 matches across all six different global showpieces.

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Ronaldo Suspended After Dispute With Coach Jesus

The forward fell out with coach Jorge Jesus last month after refusing to play him in a Nations League match. Ronaldo immediately left the team camp in Copenhagen and was handed a 30-day suspension, which was backdated. He will be free to return by the end of this week. He also received a fine of 255 euros from the Portuguese Football Federation.

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Ronaldo apologised for his walkout and accused Jorge Jesus of twice breaking his word. It was rumoured he intended to return to the international fold, and the coach left the door open for him. But on Thursday the five-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed he had played his last match for Portugal.

To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team, Ronaldo said, as images of his career were played. I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world. Today the time has come to pass it on to the future.

Ronaldo Reflects On Heartfelt Retirement Decision

It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart, he added. When I look back at everything I achieved with the national team I do not just see matches, goals, records or trophies. I see people.

I see Portuguese people living abroad who, for ninety minutes, felt a little closer to home. I see millions of Portuguese people I have never met, but who became part of my life. Because at the end of the day, football is so much bigger than a game. Football is about people.

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The Portuguese Football Federation said it would organise a fitting tribute to Ronaldo's immense career. Ronaldo will continue to play for his current club in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr, where he is under contract until June 2027. In the highlight of his international career, Ronaldo won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 in France, although he had to leave the field during the final with an injury.

Ronaldo Highlights Euro 2016 Legacy And Achievements

He also won two UEFA Nations League titles in the 2018/19 and 2024/25 seasons. I won Euro 2016 and, for me, that is just as important as the World Cup. It will stay with me forever, he recalled. While he may not have won the FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo still enjoyed success with the Portugal national team.

At this year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, he scored three goals but Portugal were knocked out in the last 16 by eventual winners Spain. In a notorious moment at a previous World Cup, a 21-year-old Ronaldo was caught by TV cameras winking at his bench after appearing to exhort the referee to send off his then Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney as Portugal faced England in the 2006 quarter-finals in Germany.

Ronaldo Leaves As Portugal Top Scorer Behind Messi

Rooney was red-carded and Ronaldo scored the winning spot kick in the penalty shootout to send Portugal into the semi-finals where they lost to Zinedine Zidane's France. His departure from the international stage follows that of his long-term rival, Lionel Messi, who played his final match for Argentina last month. Ronaldo leaves as Portugal's most capped player and all-time leading scorer, with a legacy that includes two major international trophies and a record number of appearances.