Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal duty after record 234 caps and 146 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after a record 234 appearances and 146 goals for Portugal, following a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 41, ending a Portugal career that spanned more than two decades and produced a record 234 appearances and 146 goals, both men's international records.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made the announcement in a video on Instagram on Thursday, bringing down the curtain through social media rather than a stadium ovation. To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team, Ronaldo said.

Also read Cristiano Ronaldo's five great moments with Portugal

I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world. Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the mind alone, they are also made with the heart, he added.

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Ronaldo Suspended After Clash With Coach

His retirement followed a fallout with national coach Jorge Jesus last month. Jesus chose not to use Ronaldo against Norway in a Nations League match, and the forward refused to play before leaving the team camp. Ronaldo was handed a 30-day suspension. He apologised and it was rumoured he intended to return to the Portugal fold, but the coaching dispute clouded the end of an extraordinary international career.

Ronaldo did not make a direct reference to the messy ending with the national team, but admitted he had made mistakes during his career. There were perfect afternoons and nights. There were victories I will never forget, there were defeats that still hurt to remember. I made mistakes; I suffered, he said.

There were also moments when I couldn't give the Portuguese people what they so desperately wanted. But I never gave up. And above all I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal. His international journey began against Kazakhstan in August 2003, when he was 18.

Portugal Wins Euro 2016 Despite Injury

Within a year he experienced the bitter side of tournament football as hosts Portugal lost the European Championship final to Greece. Redemption took another 12 years and arrived with an unusually cruel twist. Portugal won their first major title at the 2016 European Championship in France, but captain Ronaldo was injured early against France in the final and left the pitch in tears before his team secured the trophy.

I won Euro 2016 and, for me, that's just as important as the World Cup. It will stay with me forever, Ronaldo said this year. Portugal also added Nations League trophies in 2019 and 2025, giving him three international honours. The World Cup, however, remained beyond his reach.

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Ronaldo became the first player to score at six editions and finished with 11 goals, but those personal landmarks never translated into the trophy he sought. Ten of his 11 World Cup goals came in the group stage, his only knockout-stage goal was a penalty against Croatia in the last 32 in 2026.

Ronaldo Ends World Cup Campaign In Defeat

At this year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, he scored three goals but Portugal were knocked out in the last 16 by eventual winners Spain, closing another route to the one major international honour missing from his collection. The Portuguese Football Federation said it would organise a fitting tribute to Ronaldo's immense career.

Despite leaving the international stage, Ronaldo will continue to play for his current club in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr, where he is under contract until June 2027. Ronaldo's departure follows that of his long-term rival Lionel Messi, who played his final match for Argentina last month. In Lisbon, football fans said Ronaldo had been right to bring down the curtain on his Portugal career.

Portuguese Fans Support Retirement Decision

The Portuguese are grateful to him for what he has done for the national team, and he realised that it was time to bring his international career to an end. I agree with his decision, said Feliciano Ferreira, 50, a gas technician. As far as I'm concerned, he will always remain the greatest player of all time, Ferreira added. Ana Motta, a 43-year-old chestnut seller, said she regretted he had not had a better end to his time with Portugal.

Ronaldo leaves with three international honours alongside the individual milestones that made his country's footballing identity inseparable from his own.