KZN police commissioner Mkhwanazi orders zero tolerance for election crime after two political murders

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has called for calm after two political party members were murdered in KwaZulu-Natal and ordered police deployed for the elections to enforce the law without compromise.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has called for calm after gunmen killed two people linked to political parties ahead of the local government elections.

Police Commissioner Calls for Calm

His warning follows the murder of uMkhonto weSizwe Party regional organiser Lastborn Shazi at his home in uMzumbe on Monday, 2 November. Speaking at a police deployment parade at Hoy Park in Durban on Tuesday, Mkhwanazi urged political parties to put their differences aside and allow investigators to establish the motives behind the killings. He said: We don't want to lose any of our leaders, or any citizen for that matter, through competition over political parties.

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According to reports, gunmen attacked Shazi while he attended a virtual election planning meeting at his home on Monday night. The MK Party has called on the Political Killings Task Team to investigate the murder and arrest those responsible. Shazi's death came a day after attackers allegedly stabbed and strangled Mkhize, whose child is an ActionSA ward candidate. Mkhwanazi addressed thousands of SAPS and SANDF members at their send-off parade ahead of main voting on November 4.

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He told the multidisciplinary deployment that while the focus is on securing the elections, officers remain law enforcement officers first. He said: When we are focused on these elections, let us not forget that we are law enforcement officers. Criminals will not be on holiday tomorrow. Some of them will not even vote.

Officers Must Not Forget Crime Fighting

He said if a member of the public approaches an officer, or if officers notice a crime happening in front of them at or near voting stations, they must act. He said: Do not compromise and say because you are deployed for the elections you're going to forget about crime-fighting. Make those criminals remember that you are employed as a law enforcement officer. Mkhwanazi also warned police officers against taking sides during Wednesday's elections.

He said police would deal decisively with anyone violating the Electoral Act, including those entering voting stations with dangerous weapons or intimidating voters. He said: We are not sending you out there to negotiate with the law breakers. He urged officers to exercise restraint when facing provocation but warned that police would not tolerate attempts to disrupt voting.

Strict Discipline and Search Operations Planned

He also warned officers to remain disciplined, remain calm when provoked, and not report late for duty or indulge in illegal substances while on duty. No one threatens voters or election officials. Police plan to deploy additional officers across KwaZulu-Natal, where authorities have identified 165 high-risk voting stations. Operations include roving teams to stop and search suspicious vehicles, and escorts for IEC material from warehouses to voting stations and back.

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Authorities have recorded 20 murders ahead of the elections. Police arrested seven suspects in connection with the killings. Gauteng recorded seven murders, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with six. NATJOINTS also reported 139 election-related criminal cases nationwide, which led to 48 arrests.