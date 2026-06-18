Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo mysteriously summoned to Brooklyn police station

The lawyer for crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo says he will attempt to seek clarity from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) as to why Khumalo was summoned to a Pretoria police station on Thursday, only to find no Idac officials there to meet him.

Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was mysteriously summoned to appear at the Brooklyn police station. The lawyer for crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo says he will attempt to seek clarity from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption ( Idac ) as to why Khumalo was summoned to a Pretoria police station on Thursday, only to find no Idac officials there to meet him.

James Ndebele, who represents Khumalo and another intelligence officer, Maj-Gen Nozipho Madondo, said his clients presented themselves to the police station on the instructions of Idac, although they were in the dark as to what Idac sought from them. My clients reported to Brooklyn police station, but Idac was nowhere to be found. Both my clients fully co-operated after receiving phone calls. They were ordered to surrender themselves, Ndebele told ENCA outside the police station.

Idac, in turn, issued a short statement on Thursday afternoon after there had been reports that Khumalo had allegedly been arrested. We wish to set the record straight that Gen Khumalo has not been arrested. Nor has anyone else from crime intelligence, said Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame. Ndebele said no statements were taken from Khumalo or Madondo while they were at the police station.

It is embarrassing that my clients continue to incur legal expenses only for Idac not to be present, Ndebele said. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who was present at the Brooklyn police station, said he wanted to see what was unfolding for himself. Mkhwanazi told ENCA he had received intelligence that Idac had given itself 48 hours to bring in Khumalo and himself. Khumalo told me he had received a call.

I decided to come and see myself. I wanted to make it easy, Mkhwanazi said. Mkhwanazi said he suspected the summons from Idac had something to do with a story being peddled that three Idac officials were about to be arrested. It seemed like Idac officials had stopped them from effecting arrests. Who stopped them, I do not know, he added.





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Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo Crime Intelligence Brooklyn Police Station Investigating Directorate Against Corruption Idac

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