Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and seven senior police officials are suing the state for R112 million over malicious arrest, detention and prosecution after fraud and corruption charges were withdrawn. Khumalo alone seeks R28 million for the ordeal, which he says caused a heart attack and mild stroke.

Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, the head of Crime Intelligence, and seven other senior police officials are suing the state for R112 million over malicious arrest, detention and prosecution.

The civil claim follows fraud and corruption charges that were eventually withdrawn after a review ordered by the National Director of Public Prosecutions. Khumalo is claiming R28 million of the total amount. His individual claim includes R5 million for malicious arrest and detention, R17 million in general damages for malicious prosecution, R4.4 million for injury to his health and medical expenses, R350,006 for legal costs and R1.25 million for impairment of his dignity while in detention.

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The breakdown is contained in a letter of demand and particulars of claim. Our clients claim the following amounts, which total R112,000,000, the legal document states. The R17 million malicious prosecution component is the largest part of Khumalo's claim. Khumalo alleges the ordeal led to a heart attack and a mild stroke.

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Khumalo and Co-Accused Details

The officers claim they were wrongfully detained, publicly disgraced and left to endure lasting physical and emotional trauma. Khumalo was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on June 26, 2025, by the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC). He appeared in court alongside six other senior police officials. His co-accused include Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, Major-General Philani Lushaba, Major-General Nosipho Precious Madondo, Major-General Josias Lekalakala, Major-General Zwelithini Gabela and Brigadier Phindile Ncube.

Disgraced former IDAC head Andrea Johnson also faces Khumalo's wrath. The prosecution related to allegations that the officials irregularly facilitated Mokwele's appointment to the position of Brigadier in Crime Intelligence's Technical Support Services unit and failed to comply with required vetting processes. IDAC alleged Mokwele lacked the required qualifications and accused Khumalo and other senior officers of manipulating the recruitment process to capture Crime Intelligence. The officials faced charges of fraud and corruption, which they denied.

Madlanga Commission Scrutiny

The case came under scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where evidence leaders heard testimony about the investigation, the appointment and the decision to prosecute. During his testimony, senior IDAC prosecutor Advocate Peter Serunye questioned the basis of the prosecution. He said the investigation had proceeded before critical evidence had been gathered, telling the commission that investigators proceeded on allegations rather than evidence. National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi ordered a review of the case.

He announced the withdrawal of the charges in July 2026. The withdrawal was formally recorded in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on August 21, 2026, when the state withdrew all fraud and corruption charges against Khumalo and his co-accused. The magistrate informed the accused that all charges had been withdrawn and that they were free to go.

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Aftermath for Khumalo and Mokwele

Khumalo stays on as Crime Intelligence boss after the charges were withdrawn, continuing to run the police spy unit and the political killings task team. Mokwele has spoken publicly about her arrest, describing her overnight detention and ride in a police van as an experience she would not wish on anyone. She said the public exposure surrounding the case had been devastating and that she could finally rebuild her life after the charges were withdrawn.

The officials' civil claim now seeks damages from the state over the way the criminal case was handled, including their arrests, detention and prosecution. The total claim amounts to R112 million, with Khumalo seeking R28 million and the remaining officials claiming the balance. The legal action is one of the largest malicious prosecution claims brought against the South African state by senior police officials.

It follows a case that was meant to address alleged corruption in the country's crime intelligence services but collapsed after the prosecution was permanently stayed. No trial date has been set for the civil claim. The state has not yet filed its response to the letter of demand. Khumalo and his co-accused are seeking both general and special damages, including compensation for medical expenses and legal costs incurred during the criminal proceedings.