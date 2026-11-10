Khawaja Cancels Book Events as Cricket Australia Refuses New Sandpapergate Probe

Usman Khawaja has cancelled book promotion events after refusing to confirm bowler involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, as Cricket Australia rules out reopening its investigation despite growing pressure.

Usman Khawaja has cancelled events to promote his new autobiography after an awkward television interview in which he refused to confirm whether Australia's bowlers were involved in the 2018 ball-tampering plot in South Africa, local media reported on Wednesday.

The book, Sabr, released on Tuesday, has reignited the debate over the cheating controversy in which Australian players were caught using sandpaper to make the ball swing against South Africa during the third Test in Cape Town. Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg on Tuesday ruled out reopening the investigation into the scandal, saying he did not see any compelling reason for a new probe.

Also read Starc denies Khawaja tampering claims as Cricket Australia rules out new investigation

Debate Over Investigation Reopened

We don't see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again, Greenberg told radio station SEN. He said he would consider Khawaja's revelations but saw no need for further action. On ABC's 7:30 programme on Tuesday, Khawaja was asked whether captain Pat Cummins and his fellow bowlers had prior knowledge that sandpaper was being used to change the condition of the ball. He declined to answer directly.

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Khawaja said in the interview he hoped other teammates would come forward and talk about the 2018 saga honestly, but he was not forcing anyone to do anything, nor calling on Cricket Australia to re-investigate. I'm not here to go on a witch hunt, all I've ever wanted is for us to take accountability as a team and I don't think that's a lot to say, Khawaja said.

I'm not calling for anything, I'm literally sharing my version of the truth, he added. In his autobiography, Khawaja wrote that knowledge of the plan to manipulate the ball was not confined to the three players sanctioned and that the whole team should be held responsible. It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff.

Key Players Face Sanctions

All of us, he told the Sydney Morning Herald at the weekend ahead of the book's release. Captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were sent home in disgrace after the ball tampering was exposed. A Cricket Australia investigation found they were the only three players with prior knowledge of the plot. Smith was banned for a year and sacked as captain.

Warner was suspended for 12 months and received a life ban from any future captaincy or leadership roles. Bancroft was slapped with a nine-month ban. Warner, who retired in 2024 after 112 Tests, on Monday released an Instagram video where he said he agreed with Khawaja's version of events. Uzzie, I throw my full support behind you.

I thank you for what you've done, Warner said. It's 100 percent accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth. It's out there.

People wanted to know it. You've come out and said it. This isn't about reopening old wounds, added Warner, who was cast by Cricket Australia's investigation as the chief architect of the plot. It's about acknowledging that some wounds never properly healed.

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Reactions From Captains And Coaches

I stand with my brother Usman Khawaja. Warner also declared that Cricket Australia's investigation was rushed and botched, according to media reports. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc denied prior knowledge of the ball-tampering on Tuesday. Pat Cummins, now Australia captain, and fellow bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all denied publicly in 2021 that they knew about the plot.

Darren Lehmann, who was head coach at the time, has also denied there was widespread knowledge among the players. Cummins said during their series against the Proteas in South Africa last month he had spoken to Khawaja about his book and was not concerned about any potential fallout. He just basically gave me the heads-up that he's doing a book, and yeah, as always, no worries. Tell your story.

It's fine, Cummins said. Starc said he won't be reading the book. While Greenberg ruled out another investigation, pressure was growing on Wednesday for the governing body to reopen the case. Editorials in two major newspapers have called on Cricket Australia to take action while The Australian newspaper urged Cummins to break his silence as the team's captain.

Simon Longstaff, who led a cultural investigation into Australian cricket in the wake of Sandpapergate, said Khawaja and Warner's allegations had shone a spotlight into the darker corners of the men's game. My fear is that if the belatedly revealed claims are proven true, the damage to the game will be at least as great as that caused by the original sin of ball tampering, he wrote in a column in the Australian Financial Review.

Khawaja retired this year after 88 Tests. The book, Sabr, is being sold at bookstores across Australia.