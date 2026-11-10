Cricket Australia Chief Todd Greenberg Rules Out Reopening Sandpapergate Investigation

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg ruled out reopening the sandpapergate investigation despite Usman Khawaja's claims that the entire team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plot and David Warner's support for those claims.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg on Tuesday ruled out reopening the investigation into the sandpapergate ball-tampering scandal, saying he did not see any compelling reason for a new probe.

Greenberg said he would consider Usman Khawaja's revelations but added: We don't see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again. He told radio station SEN: I don't think there's anything that can be gained from that. Khawaja said in his autobiography that the 2018 plot had been common knowledge throughout the team and not limited to a small number of players.

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Khawaja Reveals Team Knowledge

The book, released on Tuesday, has reignited the debate over the cheating controversy, in which Australian players were caught using sandpaper to make the ball swing against South Africa. Khawaja, who retired this year after 88 Tests, tells a different story in a chapter dedicated to the scandal in his book Sabr. It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff.

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All of us, Khawaja told the Sydney Morning Herald at the weekend ahead of the book's release this week. Captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were sent home in disgrace after the ball tampering was exposed. A Cricket Australia investigation found they were the only three players with prior knowledge of the plot.

Pat Cummins, now Australia captain, and fellow bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all denied publicly in 2021 that they knew about the plot. Darren Lehmann, who was head coach at the time, has also denied there was widespread knowledge among the players. But close friend Warner on Monday released an Instagram video where he said he agreed with Khawaja's version of events. Uzzie, I throw my full support behind you.

I thank you for what you've done, said Warner, who was suspended for 12 months from cricket and received a life ban from any future captaincy or leadership roles for his part in the scandal. It's 100 percent accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth. It's out there.

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Warner Supports Khawaja Claims

People wanted to know it. You've come out and said it, he said. This isn't about reopening old wounds, added Warner, who retired in 2024 after 112 Tests for Australia. It's about acknowledging that some wounds never properly healed.

I stand with my brother Usman Khawaja. Speaking your truth takes courage, especially when people would rather you stay silent. Smith was banned for a year and sacked as captain over his part in the furore during the third Test in Cape Town. Bancroft was slapped with a nine-month ban.

Australia Faces South Africa

The scandal occurred during the third Test in Cape Town in 2018. Australia return to the scene of their 2018 Sandpapergate scandal for the first time in red-ball cricket on Tuesday, when they meet the Proteas in the series-deciding third Test. Greenberg's decision not to reopen the investigation means Cricket Australia will not revisit the findings of its original probe.

Khawaja's claims have reopened old wounds, with the former opening batter claiming that the entire Australian touring party knew about the ball-tampering operation back in 2018.