Cricket Australia has given unanimous support to Pat Cummins as men's Test captain after renewed scrutiny of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, with Cummins welcoming an independent forum into the events of the South Africa tour.

Cricket Australia has unanimously backed Pat Cummins as the national men's Test captain after renewed scrutiny of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The board met on Friday and rejected any suggestion that Cummins' integrity has been compromised.

The decision follows weeks of speculation about Cummins' position. The scrutiny was reignited by a 4,000-word column from Cameron Bancroft in The West Australian, in which the opener said the bowling group knew sandpaper was being used on the ball. Bancroft also said he became the scapegoat for a wider group. Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja, whose autobiography Sabr reopened the discussion, and David Warner have also made suggestions about what the team knew at the time.

Also read Cummins under siege as 'Sandpapergate' puts Australia captaincy in doubt

Cummins Backed By Cricket Australia Board

Cummins had denied any knowledge of the plot during a press conference last week. Cricket Australia chair David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg met Cummins in Sydney on Friday. They discussed his welfare, the support required by the team and the forthcoming series against New Zealand. Boon said the board had discussed measures to protect the integrity of Australian cricket and the welfare of those affected by the 2018 tour.

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He said the organisation is determined to steward the game through a very difficult time with diligence and patience. Boon encouraged all players and support staff to share their stories in the independent forum announced this week. He said Cricket Australia will publish the forum's Terms of Reference in due course. Boon expressed support for Cummins and concern for everyone impacted by the events of the 2018 tour of South Africa.

He said Australian cricket has learned from that experience and is proud of the team and culture Cummins and other leaders have fostered over the past eight years. He unequivocally rejected any implication that Cummins' integrity has been compromised. Cummins welcomed the meeting with Cricket Australia leadership and backed the proposed independent forum.

Captain Commends Independent Forum Support

He said it meant a lot to speak with Boon and Greenberg on Friday and that being Australian captain carries an awesome responsibility he has never taken lightly. Cummins commended Boon and Greenberg for reaching out to him and to many of the players and staff from 2018. He said he supports the forum 100 per cent, will be there, and that all the players and staff he has spoken with are keen to have their say.

He said there will be difficult conversations but that is what is needed. Cummins added that captaining the Australian team in Perth will be his focus and priority from this point. The home Test summer begins against New Zealand in Perth from December 9. The controversy dates back to the second Test between Australia and South Africa at Cape Town in March 2018.

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Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball and later admitted his role. Then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain Warner received 12-month suspensions, while Bancroft received a nine-month ban. Smith was removed as captain and Warner was barred from holding a leadership position in Australian cricket. Cricket Australia previously found that only three individuals were responsible for the ball-tampering scandal: Smith, Warner and Bancroft.

The organisation has ruled out reopening its earlier investigation. Instead, the new independent forum will let players and support staff share their experiences of the 2018 tour without reopening past legal or disciplinary findings. The incident triggered widespread criticism and prompted an overhaul of the Australian team's leadership and culture. The renewed debate has centred on what members of the bowling group knew about the use of sandpaper.

Former Players Respond To Sandpapergate Debate

The issue has drawn fresh comment from former players. Fanie de Villiers called Khawaja the biggest traitor over the Sandpapergate revelations, while Matthew Hayden said supporters deserve clear answers. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada declined to be drawn into the storm, calling it an Australian topic. Cricket Australia's endorsement is intended to stabilise the team before the New Zealand series.

It reinforces the current leadership structure and signals that the administration believes the team is ready to move past the controversies of 2018.