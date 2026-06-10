Court Upholds DBE's Publication of Matric Results, Dismisses Regulator's Appeal Bid

The Gauteng High Court has dismissed the Information Regulator's application for leave to appeal a ruling that favored the Department of Basic Education (DBE) in a dispute over the publication of matric results. The regulator had argued that publishing results without consent violated the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), but the court affirmed the DBE's right to do so.

The dispute centers on the Information Regulator 's enforcement actions against the Department of Basic Education (DBE) for publishing National Senior Certificate (matric) results in the media, which the regulator alleged violated the Protection of Personal Information Act ( POPIA ).

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed the regulator's application for leave to appeal a previous ruling that favored the DBE. In its judgment delivered on 3 June, the court found that the regulator failed to demonstrate that an appeal had reasonable prospects of success or raised compelling reasons for consideration by a higher court. The regulator now has 30 days to decide whether to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The conflict began when the Information Regulator, South Africa's privacy enforcer, issued enforcement and infringement notices against the DBE in late 2024. Specifically, on 18 November 2024, an enforcement notice was served, followed by an infringement notice in December 2024 that imposed an administrative fine of R5 million. The regulator argued that the DBE's practice of publishing matric results without obtaining consent from learners or their parents/guardians contravened POPIA by unlawfully disclosing personal information.

The DBE responded by lodging an application to set aside the enforcement notice, arguing its actions were lawful. The High Court initially set aside the regulator's notices and condoned the DBE's late filing of its appeal.

The regulator then sought leave to appeal that decision, raising two main arguments: first, that the court lacked the power to condone non-compliance with POPIA's statutory timeframes; and second, that the court erred in concluding the publication of results did not constitute processing of personal information. The court rejected both arguments.

Regarding condonation, it relied on established case law to hold that courts may imply such powers to ensure justice, stating that denying this authority would unduly restrict the courts' ability to render justice. On the terminology issue, the court found that the phrase "personally identifiable information" was merely descriptive of the dispute's core question and not an overreach.

Applying the test for leave to appeal under the Superior Courts Act, the court concluded the regulator did not show another court would likely reach a different outcome. The application was dismissed with costs awarded to the DBE, including senior counsel fees. The ruling is a significant victory for the DBE and media organizations that supported the publication of matric results, such as the South African National Editors' Forum and Arena Holdings, which were involved as respondents.

It affirms the DBE's long-standing practice of publicly releasing examination results, a tradition valued for transparency and accountability in education. The Information Regulator must now reconsider its stance, potentially taking the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal. This case highlights the tension between privacy rights and public interest in educational outcomes, setting an important precedent for how personal information is handled in the context of public examinations and media reporting under POPIA





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Information Regulator Department Of Basic Education Matric Results POPIA Gauteng High Court Privacy Appeal Enforcement Notice

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