The Johannesburg high court heard arguments on Tuesday in Julius Malema's application for an interim order to stop Helen Zille from repeating alleged defamatory statements about tender influence and the appointment of Shadrack Sibiya. Judge Marcus Senyatsi will deliver judgment before Friday.

Judge Marcus Senyatsi will deliver judgment before Friday in Julius Malema's urgent bid to gag Helen Zille from repeating disputed allegations, the Johannesburg high court heard on Tuesday.

Malema's lawyers urged the court to grant an interim order stopping Zille from repeating statements he says are defamatory while his defamation case is pending. Zille claimed in an interview earlier this month that Malema improperly influenced tender awards and the appointment of former senior police official Shadrack Sibiya during Herman Mashaba's tenure as Johannesburg mayor. After Malema demanded a retraction and public apology, Zille's legal team refused, telling them see you in court.

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EFF Leader Faces Continuing Risk of Defamation

Malema's lawyer, Mfesane Ka-Siboto, said the EFF party leader faced a continuing risk because Zille had repeated the allegations and had not undertaken to stop. He argued she didn't say it once but repeated it in subsequent interviews, asking who knows how many times she is going to keep repeating it. Ka-Siboto said the dispute concerned specific allegations rather than every controversy raised in Zille's defence, stating they are suing her for two things and two things only.

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The first is that she suggests Malema improperly influenced Mashaba to appoint Sibiya, he said. The second concerned allegations relating to a fleet tender. Ka-Siboto said they do not deny there might have been tendering issues, but in the judgment Zille relies on, nowhere is Malema identified. He urged the court to focus on what they are suing her for.

He also said Zille could have declined to apologise but refrained from repeating such comments, suggesting she could have said in her letter of demand that she had no intention to retract but would not repeat it until the issue is resolved. Ka-Siboto challenged Zille's reliance on evidence that might only be obtained later, saying implicitly she is telling the court she does not have evidence and will summon it later.

He rejected the suggestion that Malema should simply seek compensation after trial. He said it is not an answer to say you can sue for damages, explaining why his client is concerned now and why he has come before the court now. He added there is nothing Zille loses by simply gagging herself, allowing them to ventilate these claims she says are true at an appropriate time.

Zille Counsel Warns Of Constitutional Consequences

Zille's counsel, Antony Stein SC, warned that suppressing her speech carries grave constitutional and democratic consequences. Stein said there is a danger of suppressing and chilling the open discussion of these issues that are obviously of public importance. He argued that Malema had to show that Zille's proposed defences could be rejected out of hand, saying there are literally years of careful investigative reporting that addresses these allegations.

He added that this cannot be glibly dismissed, noting there are hundreds of pages with tabulation and payments made. Stein said all of this will be the subject of discovery at trial and subpoenas. He argued the requested order could restrict Zille's ability to speak even if further evidence emerged before trial. Stein said the relief is radically overbroad in its nature and would constitute a grave incursion on Zille's constitutional rights.

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ALSO READ | Shadrack Sibiya denied bail The case centers on two specific allegations. The first is that Zille suggested Malema improperly influenced Mashaba to appoint Sibiya. The second concerns a fleet tender. Ka-Siboto stressed that they do not deny there might have been tendering issues, but in the judgment Zille relies on, Malema is nowhere identified.

Stein Argues Relief Is Radically Overbroad

He repeatedly urged the court to focus on what they are suing her for, rather than broader controversies. Stein countered that Malema must show Zille's proposed defences can be rejected out of hand. He pointed to years of careful investigative reporting addressing the allegations, with hundreds of pages including tabulation and payments made. He said all of this will be subject to discovery at trial and subpoenas.

Stein argued the relief sought is radically overbroad and would gravely infringe on Zille's constitutional rights, potentially restricting her speech even if new evidence emerges before trial. Judge Marcus Senyatsi heard arguments on Tuesday at the Johannesburg high court. He said judgment would be delivered before Friday. The case remains pending, with Malema seeking an interim order to stop Zille from repeating the statements while his defamation case proceeds.

Zille's legal team has refused to retract or apologise, setting the stage for a legal battle over free speech and defamation. The court's ruling before Friday will determine whether Zille is temporarily barred from repeating the allegations. Sowetan