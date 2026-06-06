Court Sentences Reality‑TV Star and Three Nigerians for R3.2 Million Romance Scam

Four defendants, including a church pastor and a TV personality, were sentenced for a elaborate dating‑site fraud that stole millions from two women, prompting immigration bans and restitution orders.

A South Africa n court has begun sentencing four individuals convicted of orchestrating a sophisticated romance fraud that siphoned R3.2 million from two women. The defendants consisted of three Nigerian nationals and a South Africa n reality‑TV personality who together fabricated a fake dating‑site profile, posing as an attractive, successful suitor.

Victims were lured into a web of emotional manipulation, convinced that the fictitious persona was genuinely interested in a long‑term relationship. Over several weeks, the scammers coaxed the women into making cash deposits, promising that the money would be transferred to overseas accounts or used to finance a future together.

In reality, all funds were funneled through a series of business entities owned or controlled by the accused, including accounts linked to the Glory Restoration Assembly church in the Parklands suburb of Cape Town. During the hearing, a senior official from the Department of Home Affairs testified that only the first accused - who also serves as the lead pastor of the Glory Restoration Assembly - holds permanent residency in South Africa.

The official, Ivan Klaasen, indicated that the pastor's permanent‑resident status is expected to be revoked as a direct consequence of the conviction, underscoring the government's zero‑tolerance stance toward non‑citizens who commit serious crimes. Uguchukwu Nawachukwu, the pastor‑defendant, had previously enjoyed a stable immigration status, but the court's decision will likely strip him of that privilege. The second defendant, also a Nigerian national, was found to have operated on a temporary work permit that has now been cancelled.

The third accused, Bright Ogedengbe, entered South Africa on a retired‑person visa, a category that allows older foreign nationals to reside in the country without the right to employment. Ogedengbe repeatedly applied for permanent residency, but every application was rejected, a fact the prosecution highlighted to illustrate his intent to remain in the country despite his illegal activities.

The fourth defendant, the reality‑TV star, was already a South African citizen and faces a substantial custodial sentence alongside hefty fines and restitution orders. The court's sentencing remarks emphasized the broader social impact of romance scams, which prey on vulnerable individuals seeking companionship and often result in severe emotional and financial trauma. The judge ordered the defendants to jointly repay the full R3.2 million to the victims, with additional compensation for psychological harm.

Moreover, the judgment called for the permanent closure of the financial accounts used in the laundering scheme and mandated that the church's leadership undergo a thorough audit to ensure no further illicit activity occurs under its name. This case serves as a stark reminder that fraudulent schemes that masquerade as love can devastate lives, and that South African authorities are prepared to pursue aggressive legal and immigration remedies against both citizens and foreign nationals who exploit such trust.

The decision also sends a clear signal to faith‑based organisations that any involvement, direct or indirect, in financial crimes will be met with swift judicial and regulatory action





ewnreporter / 🏆 35. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Romance Scam Sentencing Immigration Revocation Financial Fraud South Africa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Court Disorder and Retired Magistrate Under Investigation in Joe 'Ferrari' CaseA court incident at the Durban Labour Court involved a member of the public abusing staff and a judge, manhandling an interpreter, and circulating a video deemed to undermine judicial dignity. Judge President Mogomotsi Edwin Molahlehi condemned the behavior, emphasizing the importance of courtroom decorum for justice administration. Meanwhile, the Magistrates Commission confirmed the retirement of Tuleto Tonjeni, the former chief magistrate who presided over the high-profile bail application of taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni, with Tonjeni now under investigation as a suspended prosecutor returns to work.

Read more »

Western Cape mother's R5 million court victory highlights importance of long-term brain injury careA Western Cape mother's long fight for justice has ended with a major court victory after the Road Accident Fund (RAF) was ordered to pay more than R5 million following a devastating crash that permanently altered her young son's future.

Read more »

Three foreign nationals linked to R1bn drug bust due in courtThey were caught at the Beitbridge Border Post in May between travelling in a truck from Malawi.

Read more »

Nadine de Klerk backs Proteas to benefit from Australia reality checkAll-rounder says valuable match practice against world No 1 side has sharpened South Africa's readiness ahead of warm-up clashes with Ireland and New Zealand and a World Cup opener against Australia.

Read more »