A Pietermaritzburg court ruled that KZN Athletics cannot restrict voting rights to provincial residents, affirming Comrades Marathon Association members' rights.

A Pietermaritzburg court has issued a decisive ruling in favor of the Comrades Marathon Association, rejecting KwaZulu-Natal Athletics' attempt to limit voting privileges to residents within the province.

Acting Judge Desan Iyer determined that the provincial sports body lacked the legal authority to downgrade members living outside KwaZulu-Natal to the status of non-voting observers or volunteers.

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This judicial victory validates the stance taken by Comrades Marathon Association members who successfully challenged the constitutionality of the domicile restriction during ongoing legal proceedings.

Constitutional Authority and Voting Rights

Judge Iyer explicitly stated that the domicile rule contained within the constitutions of Athletics South Africa and KwaZulu-Natal Athletics does not apply to ordinary membership of the Comrades Marathon Association.

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The judge clarified that the organization is not classified as a club under the provincial constitution, meaning any member in good standing retains full participation rights in key decision-making processes regardless of their geographic location.

Iyer noted that the resolution attempting to curtail these rights directly infringed upon the entrenched rights of the members by stripping them of their ability to vote on matters concerning the iconic race.

Leadership Changes and Internal Conflicts

The legal battle unfolded against a backdrop of significant turbulence within KwaZulu-Natal Athletics, including the resignation of former president Steve Mkasi in September 2026.

Mkasi stepped down citing the need to protect his mental health amidst a series of controversies that included a suspended administrator involved in a viral street brawl and growing internal discord.

Previously, Mkasi had argued that participation in the event should mirror other major marathons, asserting that individuals not from the region should not have a say in the governance of the race.

Future Relations Between the Two Bodies

Acting KwaZulu-Natal Athletics President Khura Buthelezi confirmed that the legal chapter is closed and that his organization will not pursue further legal remedies against the decision.

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Buthelezi emphasized a desire to reset the relationship with the Comrades Marathon Association, stating that both sporting bodies aim to move forward without public feuds or further litigation.

Recent amicable meetings between task teams have been held with Comrades Marathon Association chairperson Mark Leathers and general manager Alain Dalais to discuss mending fractured ties.

Financial Implications and Next Steps

The two organizations are currently negotiating the settlement of cost orders incurred during the court proceedings, with financial issues being a primary topic for upcoming discussions.

While the Comrades Marathon Association severed formal ties with the provincial federation in August 2026, ongoing dialogue suggests a potential pathway for renewed cooperation.

Leathers welcomed the judicial outcome as a significant message to all sports federations, warning them against overstepping their authority and undermining the rights of their established members.