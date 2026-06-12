Court Refuses Extension for Zimbabwean Man's Challenge to Prohibited‑Person Order

The Western Cape High Court dismissed Fidel Mugunzva's bid to extend the deadline for reviewing a Home Affairs decision that branded him a prohibited person, finding his financial hardship claim unsupported and emphasizing the need to respect procedural time limits.

The Western Cape High Court has rejected a request from a Zimbabwean national to extend the statutory 180‑day window for challenging a Home Affairs decision that labelled him a prohibited person .

Fidel Isheanesu Mugunzva, 40, argued that he could not afford legal representation and therefore was unable to review the ruling in time. The court, however, found that his financial hardship claim was insufficiently substantiated and that procedural deadlines must be respected. Mugunzva arrived in South Africa for the first time on 11 September 2011 on a short‑term visitor visa that expired on 2 October 2011.

He subsequently secured a second visitor visa on 29 October 2011 but left the country on 4 November, with the final legal entry under that visa ending on 28 November 2011. While on that visa he sought work as a business‑plan writer. The employer he approached warned that employment on a visitor visa was illegal and advised him to consult an immigration facilitator named Wendy.

Wendy asked about his family connections in South Africa and, instead of completing a formal application, promised to get back to him. Later, in early 2012, Wendy informed Mugunzva that his name appeared on a Home Affairs list, suggesting that his mother might have applied for an amnesty programme that the post‑apartheid government had introduced. Mugunzva paid Wendy twelve thousand rand for her services.

In June 2012 Mugunzva re‑entered the country at the Oshoek border post using what he believed to be a permanent‑resident permit. For eight years he travelled freely, opened bank accounts and even obtained employment with the financial services firm Sanlam, presenting the document each time without objection from border officials. In 2018 he lost the original permit letter and applied to the Visa Facilitation Services office in Pretoria for confirmation of his residence status using Home Affairs' DHA Form 46.

On 26 February 2020 the department replied that the permit number could not be located and declared the document fraudulent. After returning to Zimbabwe in August 2022, Mugunzva ran a small consultancy and a handyman business but struggled with irregular income. He says he only received the Minister's written decision declaring him prohibited on 23 November 2023.

When Mugunzva addressed the court, he maintained that he never received an opportunity to make representations before Home Affairs issued the prohibited‑person order, nor did he obtain any reasons for the decision. He claimed that his poverty prevented him from securing legal counsel, a claim later supported by bank statements that the Director General forced him to produce. Acting Judge Adrian Montzinger, however, noted serious gaps in the evidence.

The judge observed that the bank records did not clearly show the cash payments Mugunzva alleged, that there were no affidavits from the sisters who supposedly loaned him money, and that the emails he produced from eight law firms contradicted his narrative of being rebuffed. On the substantive merits, the judge concluded that, had the case proceeded to a full hearing, Mugunzva might have had a reasonable prospect of success, but the procedural deficiencies barred the extension of the review period





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Home Affairs Immigration Court Ruling Prohibited Person Legal Procedure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zimbabwean digital creator opens up about leaving South AfricaZimbabwean digital creator Shawty Zw has revealed why she left South Africa and relocated to Harare despite having her documents in order.

Read more »

Zimbabwean truck driver sentenced to 20-years in prison for smuggling explosives into South AfricaA 42-year-old truck driver, Edgar Maroto, has been sentenced to 20-years in prison for attempting to smuggle explosives worth R1 million from Zimbabwe to South Africa.

Read more »

Inseta Board Defies Minister, Refuses to Reinstate Suspended CEO Gugu MkhizeA detailed report on the refusal by the Inseta board to comply with Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela's order to reinstate suspended CEO Gugu Mkhize, exploring the legal arguments, the context of a student fund crisis, and the potential for a judicial showdown.

Read more »

Gauteng Traffic Police Chief Refuses to Explain Incriminating WhatsApp Messages Linking Him to Former MECChief Inspector Samuel Mashaba declined to clarify WhatsApp messages that appear to tie him to former Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, including requests to "look after" her and payments for unauthorized operations. His evasive testimony before the Madlanga Commission has raised concerns about corruption within Gauteng traffic police.

Read more »