Acting judge George Diamond dismissed an urgent application by a Limpopo attorney to halt maintenance and contempt orders for a three-year-old child, despite medical evidence raising doubt about paternity. The attorney must pay R378,000 in arrears and the mother's legal costs.

The Limpopo High Court has dismissed an urgent application by a Limpopo attorney, identified only as Leonard, to suspend maintenance payments and contempt orders linked to a three-year-old girl born in August 2023.

Acting judge George Diamond delivered the ruling despite acknowledging medical evidence that raised questions about paternity. The decision is the latest turn in a bitter paternity dispute. The court accepted there was a reasonable doubt about whether Leonard fathered the child. A DNA paternity test ordered by the court in October 2025 sits at the heart of the dispute.

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Vasectomy Evidence Raises Paternity Doubts

Leonard has argued he could not have fathered the child because he underwent a vasectomy in 2010 and a subsequent semen analysis showed azoospermia, meaning an absence of sperm in his semen. Judge Diamond said the medical evidence presented to successive courts was not trivial. He noted that a previous judge, Burnett AJ, found the evidence raised a reasonable doubt about paternity.

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Nothing in this judgment should be read as dismissive of that concern, Diamond said, adding that the key question was whether Leonard had established a legal basis for suspending the existing maintenance order. The mother, identified only as Mary, has not submitted the child for the court-ordered DNA test. Diamond said she has not explained why she has not submitted the child for the test.

He noted that the previous judge warned her of the effect a continued refusal may have on her credibility. The DNA testing order is now the subject of an appeal by the mother, scheduled to be heard by a Full Court on November 20 2026. Whether that order must be complied with is now before the Full Court, Diamond said. It is not for this court to anticipate that decision.

Maintenance Arrears Accumulate During Dispute

Leonard's maintenance obligations stem from a December 2023 order requiring him to pay R12,000 monthly for the mother and R9,000 for the child. He was also ordered to contribute R150,000 towards her legal costs. He stopped paying maintenance in July 2024. According to the mother, the arrears have since accumulated to R378,000.

Diamond said the order was binding until varied or set aside by a competent court. He pointed to Leonard's pending Rule 43(6) application as the appropriate mechanism for seeking a variation. The judge made clear that each of the remaining questions, including whether Leonard is the father and whether the parties concluded a valid customary marriage, is pending before or belongs to another forum. I do not find that Leonard has acted with an ulterior motive, Diamond said.

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Court Rules Urgent Application Is Abuse

The concern about paternity that underlies his litigation appears to be genuinely held, and it is not trivial. But the judge said he was satisfied that the repeated use of the urgent court to seek relief already refused, or that belongs in other forums, comes very close to an abuse of the process of this court. The application was dismissed, with the attorney ordered to pay the mother's legal costs on an attorney-and-client scale, including the costs of one counsel.

Diamond stressed that the outcome of this application does not reflect any view on the merits of the paternity dispute. The observation was made so it is clear that the ruling is not a finding on paternity, on the validity of any customary marriage, or on the DNA testing order. Sign up or sign in to comment on this article.