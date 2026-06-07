Court-ordered apology from blogger Musa Khawula to Julius Malema for false infidelity claims

Musa Khawula publicly apologized to Julius Malema and his wife after a Johannesburg High Court ordered him to do so for publishing false and defamatory social media posts alleging marital infidelity. The court also sentenced him to suspended imprisonment for contempt of a previous order.

Controversial South Africa n blogger Musa Khawula has issued a public apology to Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ) leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa Matlala Malema.

This apology came after a High Court in Johannesburg ordered Khawula to do so for social media posts in which he alleged that the couple's marriage had ended due to Malema's infidelity. In a statement released on Saturday, Khawula admitted that posts published on his verified X account on February 26 were false.

"The statements that I made in my posts were false, unverified, unjustified and defamatory of Mr Julius Sello Malema and Mrs Mantoa Matlala Malema," he wrote. He further stated, "I accept that Mr and Mrs Malema remain married, that no divorce proceedings have been instituted, that the allegations of infidelity are false, and that no payment or attempted payment was ever made to me by Mr Malema or by anyone acting on his behalf.

" He added, "I unreservedly withdraw my posts with immediate effect. I accept that my posts were wrongful and unlawful and had a hurtful, harmful and defamatory effect on Mr Julius Sello Malema and Mrs Mantoa Matlala Malema.

" The High Court order also declared Khawula in wilful contempt of an earlier court order dated April 14, 2026, issued by Justice Wright. Khawula was sentenced to 30 days' imprisonment, suspended for 30 days, conditional on his compliance with the court's directives. The order stipulated that if he failed to comply, he would have to surrender himself to the nearest South African Police Service station within 48 hours to begin serving his sentence.

Khawula has a history of legal issues related to his social media activity, having previously spent time in custody for separate posts involving other individuals including Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, Fikile Mbalula and Ze Nxumalo. The EFF is scheduled to meet with Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officials to discuss matters of mutual interest, according to additional context from the source material.

In his apology statement, Khawula also included a personal note saying he would vote for the EFF and that he "can't afford to lose even one vote by shipping my lil broke ass to prison, think ahead, my sweet darling," indicating a political dimension to his actions and the court's ruling. This case underscores ongoing legal battles over defamation and hate speech on social media in South Africa, highlighting the tension between freedom of expression and the protection of reputation, especially involving prominent political figures





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Musa Khawula Julius Malema EFF Defamation Social Media High Court Apology Contempt Of Court South Africa

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