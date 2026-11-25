The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has nullified the MK Party's expulsion of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela, ruling the party failed to prove valid presidential decrees or follow its constitution. The court ordered Ndhlela's restoration to Parliament within 48 hours.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has set aside the MK Party's expulsion of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and former party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. Judge Modiba ruled that the party failed to prove the removals were authorised by valid presidential decrees or carried out in line with its constitution.

The judgment was handed down on Wednesday. The court found the MK Party did not establish a lawful basis for the decisions announced on June 18, 2026. Party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo had publicly confirmed then that both members were expelled with immediate effect. The ruling also has major implications for Ndhlela's parliamentary membership, which was terminated after the party told the Speaker of the National Assembly he was no longer a member.

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MK Party Fails Prove Presidential Decrees

The court held that an unlawful expulsion could not provide a valid basis for ending his membership of Parliament. It further found the MK Party failed to show that its president, Jacob Zuma, had authority to expel members through presidential decrees under section 7(2)(h) of the party constitution. The respondents had argued Zuma used this power when he issued decrees terminating the two applicants' membership.

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Judge Modiba noted the party failed to produce the alleged decrees despite repeated requests during proceedings. The judge also pointed out that Zuma had not filed an affidavit confirming he had taken the decisions. The court found the respondents presented conflicting versions of who actually decided to expel the two members. The party's media statement referred to a decision by the National Officials, while its court papers relied on presidential decrees.

The judgment states: The respondents have failed to prove the existence of valid presidential decrees expelling the applicants. The court also rejected the argument that the president's general administrative powers could override the party's disciplinary procedures. It found section 7(2)(h) dealt with governance and administration and did not expressly confer powers to impose disciplinary sanctions or terminate membership.

Judge Modiba Details Disciplinary Framework Flaws

Judge Modiba said the party constitution provides a detailed disciplinary framework, including charges, a hearing before the appropriate structure, findings and sanctions where warranted. However, Zuma-Sambudla was never subjected to disciplinary proceedings, while Ndhlela's disciplinary process was initiated but not completed. The judge noted Ndhlela was charged but never appeared before a disciplinary body, and no findings were made against him.

The court referred to section 6(5) of the MK Party constitution, which guarantees members the right to be present and state their case before disciplinary action is taken. It found both applicants were denied procedural fairness. The court did not determine whether the misconduct allegations against the two members were true. Instead, it held that even if their conduct warranted disciplinary action, this could not justify bypassing the party's constitution.

The judgment states: Compliance with the MK Party Constitution is not optional. It is the source of the respondents' authority. One of the most significant consequences of the ruling is the restoration of Ndhlela's National Assembly membership. After the MK Party notified the Speaker on July 6 that Ndhlela's membership had been terminated and internal remedies exhausted, the Speaker informed him he had ceased to be an MP with effect from that date.

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Ndhlela Parliament Membership Restored By Court Order

This was done under section 47(3)(c) of the Constitution, which provides for loss of parliamentary membership when an MP ceases to belong to the party that nominated them. However, Judge Modiba found the party's notification was based on an unlawful expulsion and therefore could not provide a valid legal foundation for removing Ndhlela from Parliament. The judgment states no lawful vacancy arose because Ndhlela had never lawfully ceased to be a member of the party.

The court consequently ordered the Speaker and the Electoral Commission to take all necessary administrative and procedural steps to restore him to his parliamentary position within 48 hours of service of the order. The expulsions followed months of tensions within the MK Party, particularly involving Ndhlela's position as national spokesperson and disputes over internal leadership structures. Tensions escalated in May 2026 after Ndhlela addressed a media briefing about a proposed MK Party Institute.

That institute was presented as a new structure replacing the party's National Command. The party subsequently nullified the statement, removed Ndhlela as spokesperson and suspended his membership pending an investigation. Zuma-Sambudla publicly defended him, criticising the party's treatment of the former spokesperson. On June 18, Nomvalo announced both had been expelled with immediate effect.

The party accused Zuma-Sambudla of making public statements that undermined its leadership, promoting factional divisions and participating in activities outside officially sanctioned party programmes. Ndhlela was accused of acting without organisational authority, convening unauthorised media briefings and creating confusion about the party's leadership arrangements. The party also raised allegations concerning the two members' involvement in events surrounding the illness and death of MK Party MP Muzi Ntshingila, who died on June 4, 2026.

The party alleged they had moved Ntshingila to another medical facility without his family's knowledge and removed his belongings from his parliamentary account. They were also accused of allegedly moving the ailing MP between health facilities without his family's knowledge, defying parliamentary leader John Hlophe. The court judgment comes months after Nomvalo announced their immediate expulsions under presidential decrees.