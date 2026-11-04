Supreme Court of Appeal Sets Aside Kgetlengrivier Municipality's Appointment of Magalies Water

The Supreme Court of Appeal has set aside Kgetlengrivier municipality's appointment of Magalies Water, ruling it irrational and a violation of constitutional procurement rules, delivering a major victory for residents fighting for clean water.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has scrapped the Magalies Water tender with Kgetlengrivier municipality in the North West. The judgment, delivered on November 2, is a significant victory for residents who have endured sewage-contaminated rivers and a prolonged fight for clean drinking water.

The court set aside the municipality's appointment of Magalies Water, finding the decision was irrational. The municipality had failed to explain why an entity it had declared incompetent was suddenly considered fit to rescue its water and sanitation services. The ruling was in favour of Kgetlengrivier Concerned Citizens (KCC). The SCA overturned an earlier North West High Court ruling that had dismissed the residents' application to review the appointment.

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Community Celebrates Water Appointment Ruling

The community around the Koster and Elands rivers celebrated the victory. Acting judge of appeal Gloria Mjali, writing for the first judgment, found the municipality had failed to demonstrate why Magalies Water was considered suitable. This was despite having previously terminated its contract over poor performance. On January 5 2021, the municipality had stated under oath that Magalies Water had failed to perform and a different service provider would be appointed.

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Mjali said the municipality had ignored glaring evidence of the utility's previous failures. Nothing points to the capacity and suitability of Magalies Water, the judge said. The court found the municipality had failed to produce a valid operations and maintenance agreement to support the appointment. The agreement it relied on was dated May 27 2020, months before the previous contract was terminated.

The appointment letter itself made the appointment conditional on the conclusion of an operations and maintenance agreement. Without a valid agreement, the appointment had never been completed. The court also criticised the municipality for failing to provide a complete record explaining how and why Magalies Water was selected. Mjali held that the failure to consider the utility's previous poor performance undermined the entire decision-making process.

Judgment Supports Public Interest Litigation

The municipality's failure to consider that evidence of incompetency renders the whole process irrational, the judge said. The judgment also delivered an important message about public interest litigation. The court rejected the high court's decision to burden the community organisation with legal costs. The residents had repeatedly approached the courts to compel the municipality to fulfil its constitutional obligations, after years of inadequate water and sanitation services.

Mjali said there was no suggestion the litigation was frivolous. On the contrary, the facts have proven litigation has been the only manner of getting some attention from the municipality, she said. The court found the high court had failed to apply the Biowatch principle, which protects public interest litigants who approach the courts to enforce constitutional rights.

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Constitutional Procurement Requirements Stand

In a separate judgment, judge of appeal Elias Matojane went further, addressing whether municipalities can bypass constitutional procurement requirements when appointing another organ of state during an emergency. His answer was unequivocal, saying emergency circumstances do not give municipalities a free pass to ignore the constitution. He pointed to section 217 which requires public procurement to be fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective. Matojane said even when a municipality directly appoints another state entity, transparency and cost-effectiveness remain essential.

The municipality must still be able to show, on a record, why it chose the organ of state it did, what it agreed to pay and on what terms, and how the expenditure was to be funded and accounted for, he said. The judge also rejected the suggestion that the involvement of another organ of state automatically removes the municipality's financial accountability.

Ruling Underscores Public Accountability

The appointment involved a projected cost of R37.5m, yet there was no evidence of an approved budget, an adjustments budget or the necessary authorisation and reporting to council, the court found. The ruling underscores the importance of accountability in public procurement and the protection of constitutional rights in public interest litigation.