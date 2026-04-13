Court Denies Hospital Wing Placement for Sergeant Facing Multiple Charges

The North Gauteng High Court rejects the request of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who is facing a string of charges, to be housed in the hospital wing of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility. The court cites the wing's purpose for medical needs only, rejecting concerns of potential poisoning. The case is postponed to April for a bail decision.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has denied Sergeant Fannie Nkosi 's application to be housed in the hospital wing of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility , opting instead for the general prison population. Nkosi is facing numerous charges, including violations of the Explosives Act, illegal possession of explosives, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, failure to secure firearms and ammunition, obstructing justice by withholding case files, and possessing proceeds from illegal activities.

The court's decision directly counters a prior order which permitted his detention in the hospital wing, raising significant implications for his current situation and his ability to prepare his defense. The primary reason for Nkosi's request was his expressed fear of being poisoned while incarcerated. His legal team argued that the hospital wing, with its heightened security measures, would offer greater protection against such threats.

The court however, dismissed the request, emphasizing that the hospital wing's purpose is strictly for inmates requiring medical attention, observation, or nursing care, not as a form of protective custody absent any medical necessity. The court highlighted that although the state did not oppose the application, recognizing Nkosi's diabetic condition, this was deemed insufficient justification for his placement in the hospital wing.

Nkosi’s defense also sought his release on bail, arguing that he does not pose a flight risk. They presented evidence, like the surrender of his valid passport and his significant ties to the jurisdiction, including property worth R1.5 million, a wife, and a child. They challenged evidence presented by the state, specifically photographs of firearms and ammunition, questioning their authenticity and relevance due to the lack of dates and the absence of a hand grenade in the provided images. Nkosi's lawyers contended that the photographs did not definitively prove his possession of explosives.

Investigating officer Thembekile Matla, provided testimony to the court, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges and the potential for a lengthy prison sentence, up to 15 years, which they stated created a strong incentive for Nkosi to flee. Matla cited the discovery of multiple firearms, a large quantity of ammunition and an explosive prohibited by law, which she argued supported the state's case against releasing him on bail. The state also mentioned previous seizures of significant cash amounts, which took place in October 2025 and April 2026.

The state argued that the unsafe storage of a loaded firearm in a home where a minor resided indicated the danger posed by Nkosi's actions. Police searches reportedly uncovered unsecured firearms and ammunition, in addition to weapons found in a safe. A revolver was also reportedly found under Nkosi’s mattress.

The state further contended that Nkosi’s possession of sensitive investigative material raised concerns that he might interfere with evidence or investigations. The state also presented the argument that Nkosi had the capacity to protect dangerous criminals involved in cash-in-transit robberies, adding that he failed to apprehend suspects involved in a hijacking. Furthermore, the state expressed concern that Nkosi might face additional charges and could potentially influence witnesses, whose identities he allegedly knew.

The case has been postponed to April 20th, where the court is expected to deliver its judgment on the bail application. The central issue remains the safety of Nkosi, the medical care he may or may not require, and his potential to flee, obstruct justice, or influence witnesses. The court’s decisions will have major impacts on the case itself and on legal proceedings regarding prison healthcare.





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Fannie Nkosi Court Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility Prison Bail

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