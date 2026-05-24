Couple Murdered in Kruger National Park

A retired couple from Mossel Bay were found murdered in the Kruger National Park. The couple entered the park on Sunday, May 17th and were last seen at the Pafuri picnic site on Wednesday morning, May 20th. Their bodies were discovered near Crooks Corner, and police have opened two murder cases and a hijacking investigation.

The couple found murdered in the Kruger National Park were not international tourists, but rather a retired couple from Mossel Bay . The couple entered the park on Sunday, May 17th and were last seen at the Pafuri picnic site on Wednesday morning, May 20th.

Concern grew when they failed to return to camp, prompting SANParks officials to launch a search on Thursday evening. Their bodies were later discovered near Crooks Corner, at the intersection of the Levubu River and Limpopo River – a remote region where the borders of South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique meet – by fellow tourists, who alerted park rangers.

Police have since opened two murder cases and a hijacking investigation, as the couple’s vehicle – a green Ford Ranger double cab – remains missing. Limpopo police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba confirmed the investigation is underway, while SANParks said rangers and emergency teams had worked throughout the search. Spokesperson Reynold Thakuli said authorities initially suspected the couple may have become stranded due to recent flooding in the north of the park.

Many of the roads are still closed and we had more rain just last week. We even deployed a helicopter on Friday morning, but could not find the couple. Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp described the incident as tragic and confirmed that SANParks would continue cooperating with the South African Police Service investigation. It is the first time in the history of the Kruger National Park that an incident of this nature has been reported.

SANParks said it would assist the family with transport, accommodation and repatriation costs during the difficult period. Police have urged anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Rodney Ndou, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or submit anonymous tips through the MySAPS app





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Kruger National Park Murder South Africa Mossel Bay Police Investigation Flooding Road Closures

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