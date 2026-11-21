Countries at the UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons in Geneva agreed to launch elaboration of an international instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems over the next two years, though campaigners said the watered-down mandate fails to chart a clear path to a legally binding treaty.

Countries at the United Nations agreed on Saturday to launch work on an international instrument regulating lethal autonomous weapons systems over the next two years, an outcome weakened by Russia's opposition and criticised by human rights groups who had sought swift, legally binding rules.

The member states of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons had been meeting in Geneva since Monday as alarm grows over the use of lethal autonomous weapons systems in conflicts, including in Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East. Once activated, such weapons are capable of selecting and attacking targets without any human intervention. They are sometimes called killer robots.

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According to Stop Killer Robots, a global coalition of more than 300 organisations, such systems have already been tested or deployed, including during the war in Ukraine. The talks, which dragged on into overtime, concluded at nearly 4:45 am (0345 GMT) on Saturday after five gruelling days.

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Conference president Julien Thoni told reporters that the 128 countries party to the convention agreed to launch the elaboration of an international instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems, which should be conducted over the next two years. The Swiss diplomat said the process ahead should flesh out which weapons can be forbidden according to international humanitarian law, and which is not forbidden but can be regulated.

Negotiations End in Compromise

He said parties would work on the instrument and then decide whether it should be a treaty, along with the extent to which its provisions should be binding. He hailed the deal as a significant achievement for humanitarian disarmament after more than 10 years of talks. It shows that even in today's deeply divided world, multilateral diplomacy can still deliver concrete results, he told reporters in a hoarse voice.

About 100 countries backed the call for legally binding rules within a short timeframe, but big arms-producing nations such as the United States, Russia and Israel opposed this, resulting in a watered-down agreement that left open the question of whether future measures would be legally binding. While a majority of states want a legally binding agreement, countries that have the technology, including the United States and Russia, are reluctant to have their hands tied.

The UN secretary-general, the pope and the Red Cross have all called for strong and legally binding rules. A diplomat involved in the talks from a country supporting new laws said the outcome was disappointing but could have been much worse. Negotiators spent hours wrangling over a handful of words overnight, diplomats said, after Russian objections to rules of procedure forced the cancellation of some formal meetings.

Human Rights Groups Criticise Deal

Before midnight, during a break in talks, delegates spent a long period huddled tightly around Russia's representative. Diplomats inside could be seen pointing at amended text on the screens and refuelling on packets of crisps. Brazilian ambassador Frederico Meyer described a balancing act as some countries have the power, some countries have the majority.

Rain Liivoja, a director of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Law and Security, said the decision was one nobody wanted but everyone could grudgingly live with, adding that consensus merely makes everyone equally unhappy. Many rights groups criticised the outcome, which they said means technology now has a chance to overtake diplomacy. States adopted a watered-down mandate that fails to chart a clear path towards a legally binding instrument, said Stop Killer Robots.

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Over 95 states expressed their support for a treaty. In the final hours, a small number of states weakened the mandate introducing uncertainty about the legal status of the final document. Nicole van Rooijen, executive director at Stop Killer Robots, said on the sidelines of the talks that delaying the creation of a legally binding instrument puts civilians and humanity at risk.

Verity Coyle, the deputy director for arms at Human Rights Watch, said the outcome does not provide the urgent action needed to agree new rules, but the technology is racing ahead. Some observers and former military officials say states should be prepared to consider a new process outside the current UN framework, which requires all 128 state parties to agree by consensus.

Two-Year Timeline for New Rules

UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu said getting an instrument completed in two years was a very compressed timeframe which would require a lot of negotiations. She said countries should start thinking as soon as Monday about how to get as strong an instrument as possible to ban and regulate lethal autonomous weapons systems.

She said a group of governmental experts from the countries would make recommendations on the legal nature and specific form of the instrument, including whether it should be a binding protocol. With full consensus required for any decision, the talks at the UN's Review Conference of the Convention on Conventional Weapons in Geneva finally concluded in the early hours of Saturday.

Thoni stressed that having the world's major military powers agreeing to work towards an instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems was a big step forward, even as campaigners seeking to stop so-called killer robots were disappointed by the weakened outcome.