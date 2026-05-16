Counternotice rules: SA’s asylum seeker system will likely be abused ‘in a world fractured by poverty’

The passage discusses the difficulty faced by South Africa in managing its asylum seeker system, exacerbated by poverty and xenophobia, and the need for national unity to address the issue.

SA’s asylum seeker system will likely be abused ‘in a world fractured by poverty’, ConCourt rules Anti-immigrant marches in several major South African cities (such as Tshwane and Johannesburg) in early May 2026 once again led to questions being asked about xenophobia in post-apartheid South Africa.

In the wake of the protests President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to embrace solidarity with their African neighbours. The tension in the country was palpable.

‘The world is watching’: Experts warn rising xenophobic tensions could damage SA’s reputatio





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Xenophobia Post-Apartheid South Africa Economy Crime South African Social Attitudes Survey Xenophobic Violence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa's Constitutional Court Rules Against Rejected Asylum Seekers' Right to Remain and Submit New ApplicationsThe Constitutional Court has ruled that rejected asylum seekers cannot remain in South Africa or submit new asylum applications, overturning the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision. The ruling is linked to the recently approved White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration, and Refugee Protection, which introduces the concept of the 'first safe country principle' to prevent asylum seekers from choosing South Africa as their only destination in the region.

Read more »

SA's Yurav Premlall to bank R8 million after stunning first DP World Tour winGary Player, the only South African to have won the PGA Championship, is seen here in action during the first round of the Senior PGA Championship at the Aronimink Golf Club on June 5, 2003. This year’s PGA takes place at the same Aronimink Golf Club from Thursday. Picture: Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Read more »

Township Entrepreneurs Struggle to Build Brands Due to Stacked System, Environment, and RulesThe article highlights the challenges faced by township entrepreneurs in building strong, well-known local brands, despite the energy and hustle in their communities.

Read more »

Constitutional Court rules asylum seekers once rejected cannot reapplyWords: Ohene Yaw Ampofo-Anti / GroundUp The Constitutional Court has ruled that people whose asylum applications have already been rejected cannot submit fresh applications based on new reasons for claiming asylum.

Read more »

South African Court Blocks Repeat Asylum ApplicationsThe Constitutional Court has ruled that foreign nationals whose asylum applications have been rejected cannot submit new applications. The court said that allowing unlimited repeat applications without proper legislation in place could create a 'never-ending cycle', preventing deportations and causing administrative chaos.

Read more »

Energy costs challenge SA’s industrial futureCoal reliance leaves exporters vulnerable to global emissions rules

Read more »