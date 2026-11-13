Council of the Left offers ANC coalition if it drops DA and Freedom Front Plus from GNU

The Council of the Left says it will enter a coalition with the ANC only if the DA and Freedom Front Plus are removed from the government of national unity. The bloc also announced plans for a popular left front in municipalities after the local government elections.

The Council of the Left says it is willing to enter into a coalition with the ANC provided it ditches the DA and the Freedom Front Plus from the government of national unity (GNU).

Council of Left Demands ANC Drops DA

It dismissed the DA and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) as reactionary forces. The council met at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Thursday November 12 2026. The meeting was led by SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila, MK party second deputy president Tonny Yengeni, EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and others.

Also read South African left-wing parties form Council of the Left

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila said the bloc of left-leaning organisations was willing to work with the ANC if it was willing to ditch reactionary forces he described as the DA and FF+. He said they did not stand for the interests of the working class and the poor. The ANC has since snubbed the council.

Its national executive committee (NEC) also met at the same hotel on Thursday to discuss a way forward after its dismal showing at the local government polls. The Council of the Left was formed in May this year, bringing together political parties such as the EFF, SACP, MK Party, Azapo and PAC, trade unions and social movements. It was set up to discuss rebuilding working-class unity and developing a common programme to tackle inequality, poverty and unemployment.

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The council was constituted in August and is a co-ordinating structure intended to drive joint campaigns, political mobilisation and policy development among participating organisations. In a joint media statement after its meeting on Thursday, the council said left-leaning parties such as MK Party, the Africa Mayibuye Movement, United Africans Transformation and African Congress for Transformation jointly received more than 20% of the vote during the local government elections last week. The ANC's electoral support continued its downward trajectory.

ANC Vote Share Drops Below DA in Results

Nationally, the ANC achieved 30.7% of the votes, with the DA, MK Party and EFF following with 24.24%, 9.76% and 6.22%, respectively. Only Cape Town will be governed with an outright majority after the DA received 56.42% of the vote. The other metros ― Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Buffalo City, Mangaung and eThekwini ― will be governed through coalitions.

"Our country is at a crossroads, and these elections are a turning point. The choice before us is clear. Local government must either serve the people, or it will continue to serve the few who profit from it," the council said. In January, the ANC declared 2026 a year of decisive action to fix local government and transform the economy.

The government of national unity has set aside R54bn for service delivery, especially to fix water and electricity infrastructure across the eight metros. The local government sector is dogged by malfeasance and fiscal challenges in which billions of rand have been wasted on fruitless, wasteful and unauthorised expenditure annually. This affects the delivery of basic services such as potable water, electricity, clinics and refuse collection.

Government Targets Municipal Service Delivery Failures

Local government's worsening state has spurred the government to focus the second phase of Operation Vulindlela on fixing councils. Vulindlela is a joint initiative of the National Treasury and the presidency created in 2020. The council said that through these municipal elections, "we begin the work of reorganising South Africa from the ground up. This starts with bringing local government back to its basic purpose, which is to deliver services to our people.

That means well-maintained roads, clean water, proper sanitation, clean parks and cemeteries, and practical measures to advance the right to work.

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" "Today's meeting decided to work towards a strong popular bloc of the left in all municipalities where our members and associates are represented. We encourage the forces of the left to go further than voting together," the council said.

Left Parties Seek Joint Municipal Caucus Meetings

"Where we share councils, we must hold joint caucus meetings, plan together and speak with one voice on the needs of communities on the basis of an agreed minimum programme. This municipal co-operation forms part of our wider task of building a broad popular front, rooted in working-class leadership and organised popular power.

" It called on progressive political organisations, trade unions, civic movements, women's and youth organisations, co-operatives, faith communities and other democratic forces to unite around a common programme. "This front must grow from the ground up through organisation in communities and workplaces, joint campaigns and solidarity in daily struggles. It must connect representation in councils with people's participation and mobilisation beyond elections, while respecting the political independence of participating organisations.

" The council said the details of this united effort would be announced in the coming months, "once all councils have been formed and the true balance of forces is clear". It said those who used race, hate and the oppression of the working class still held much of the power in politics, including in government.

Call to Remove Right Wing Forces from GNU

"We call on those in the current national coalition, and in the former liberation movement in particular, to demand the removal of right-wing reactionary forces, including the DA and FF+, from the government of national unity. "A government that claims to serve the people cannot be shaped by those who are aggressively championing the transfer of public assets into private hands. The Council of the Left therefore invites all progressive forces, including the former liberation movement, to join this call.

"The government of national unity, in its current form, has pursued economic programmes that have made the cost of living unaffordable for ordinary South Africans. "