Council of the Left Unites to Block ANC-DA Coalition Partnerships

The Council of the Left, comprising 20% of the vote, demands ANC sever ties with the DA and Freedom Front Plus to secure municipal cooperation, reshaping local coalition dynamics ahead of November 2026.

The Council of the Left, a newly formed political bloc, has officially united to influence municipal coalition negotiations across South Africa. This alliance represents a combined 20% of the municipal vote share, significantly altering the strategic landscape for local governance.

During a press conference held on Thursday, 12 November 2026, at the Birchwood Hotel in Johannesburg, the group announced its intention to drive a joint programme in all councils where its member parties hold representation. The bloc includes the uMkhonto Wesizwe party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, the South African Communist Party, the African Congress for Transformation, and the Afrika Mayibuye Movement.

Also read Left-wing Bloc Rejects ANC Coalition with DA in Hung Municipalities

Strict Conditions for Supporting ANC Governance

The Council of the Left has stated clearly that it will support the African National Congress only if the party severs its alliances with the Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus in national government. Thato Wa Magogodi, first deputy president of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, emphasized that support is contingent on the ANC agreeing to a minimum programme that prioritizes people's power and public interests in municipalities.

Wa Magogodi explained that the Council extended an invitation to the ANC to join their coalition framework. However, the Council will not offer guaranteed support unless the ANC steps out of what it describes as a problematic relationship with reactionary forces. The group explicitly named the Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus as entities they are unwilling to cooperate with at the national level.

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Key Figures and Negotiation Strategies

Present at the briefing were prominent leaders including MK party national negotiator Dali Mpofu, EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, SACP leader Solly Mapaila, and African Congress for Transformation founder Ace Magashule. These leaders confirmed that while the Council acts jointly, individual member organizations continue to hold their own separate coalition talks with various parties.

Dali Mpofu clarified that the formation of the Council does not disrupt individual negotiations. He noted that the MK party has been formally approached by the Democratic Alliance for coalition discussions and remains open to working with anyone willing to negotiate on local government issues. Mpofu stressed that municipal governance requires practical solutions for water, electricity, and sanitation rather than ideological contestation.

Programme Focus on Public Services and Anti-Privatization

The joint programme of the Council of the Left is centered on ending the privatization of national assets and rebuilding municipalities. Their agenda explicitly prioritizes land reform, decent housing, job creation, and ensuring access to affordable electricity and clean water for all citizens.

Despite their ideological differences, party leaders acknowledged the necessity of pragmatic local governance. Mpofu asserted that while contradictions with the Democratic Alliance and its allies remain, the focus in local government must be on service delivery. The Council intends to voice its opposition to reactionary forces without mincing words, maintaining its stance even while engaging in local negotiations.

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Impact on ANC Strategy and Future Elections

This development comes as the ANC faces a decline in vote share, dropping to 30.75% and ranking second or third in key metros such as Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Nelson Mandela Bay. This decline makes the ANC more likely to seek the Democratic Alliance as a coalition partner to achieve a majority in municipal councils.

Simultaneously, the ANC Youth League has called for the party to reject right-wing parties, while the EFF has urged reconciliation with its political offshoots. The Council of the Left hopes to leverage its 20% collective vote share to force these outcomes. Mpofu indicated that the group hopes to negotiate as a unified bloc in future elections, using lessons learned from these current municipal negotiations.

The African National Congress was notably absent from the press conference, despite the Council's invitation. The ANC national executive committee was meeting at the same venue on Thursday, 12 November 2026, to discuss its own coalition strategy. The Council's firm stance adds pressure on the ANC to consider its partnerships carefully as it seeks to maintain control in major metropolitan areas.