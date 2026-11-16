Germany coach Jurgen Klopp says FIFA needs new leadership and that the next president should put football's interests first. The next FIFA presidential election is set for March 2027.

Germany coach Jurgen Klopp has called for a change in FIFA leadership and said he did not think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter.

Speaking in Berlin ahead of Monday's Nations League clash with the Netherlands, Klopp said the next candidate for football's global governing body should have the game's interests at heart. Klopp said most people now agree that a change at FIFA would make a lot of sense. He added that regarding Gianni Infantino, surely the next person to come along can do a better job. The comments add to pressure from Europeans pushing to unseat Infantino.

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Blatter Resigned Amid Corruption Scandal

Blatter was FIFA president from 1998 and resigned in disgrace in 2015 amid corruption allegations. He faced accusations that he sought to buy votes for his presidency. Charges were brought against Blatter, who was eventually cleared in two trials but banned from football by FIFA's ethics committee. Swiss Infantino succeeded Blatter as FIFA president in 2016.

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He has come under heavy criticism for a series of decisions and proposals. These include his plan to sell off part of the commercial rights of the World Cup. He also created a FIFA Peace Prize and awarded the inaugural honor to US President Donald Trump. Klopp said there are people who truly care about the future of football and are not driven by financial interests.

If someone like that were to step up and become president, he said that would be a significant improvement. He added there are surely people who care deeply about the future of football and have no financial interests in it. The next election for FIFA president takes place in March 2027. Only former Swiss footballer Ramon Vega and Japan's Kozo Tashima have announced their intention to run against Infantino.

Wenger May Challenge Infantino For FIFA

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is seriously considering entering the race and challenging Infantino. Reports say Wenger is considering a run, and he has also been mentioned as a possible candidate. Klopp did not discuss the other candidates in detail. He said he had heard something about Arsene Wenger and was not sure if it was true or false, but called him a good man.

Klopp enjoys a huge global following from his time at Liverpool, giving his views extra weight. The German coach spoke before Germany's Nations League match against the Netherlands in Berlin. His call for new leadership comes as the FIFA presidency enters a period of early maneuvering ahead of the 2027 vote. Infantino has not yet said whether he will seek another term.