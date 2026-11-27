Costa Rica barred UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese from entering the country on claimed national security grounds, prompting deep concern from UN human rights chief Volker Turk. Albanese, who was traveling to receive an honorary doctorate, described being threatened with forced removal to Paris.

Costa Rica denied entry to Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, drawing criticism from UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday.

The move put the small Central American country's increasingly close alignment with Washington and Israel on security and foreign policy into the spotlight. Turk said he was deeply concerned by Costa Rica's decision to bar Albanese from entering the country. He urged authorities to reconsider after she was stopped at Juan Santamaria airport, which serves the capital San Jose. Albanese, an Italian national, had travelled to Costa Rica to receive an honorary doctorate from the state-run University of Costa Rica.

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A UN special rapporteur is an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate and report on rights abuses in a specific country. The UN human rights office said on X that Albanese was denied entry on claimed national security grounds. Costa Rica's migration office said it had acted after receiving an alert and that the decision was consistent with national security measures.

Albanese, who has been sanctioned by the US under measures related to the International Criminal Court, said she hoped Costa Rica would reverse the decision. She rejected what she described as efforts to link her to terrorism. In a video call interview with journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin recorded from a gate at the airport, Albanese said authorities took her passport. She said she was offered a detention room to sleep in that was so smelly she almost got sick.

I was almost forced to board the plane to be shipped back to Paris, she added. I said no, and I opposed it, and they threatened to put me on the plane by force. The UN Human Rights office posted on X: UN Human Rights Chief @volker_turk deeply concerned by denial of entry to Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, at Costa Rica airport on claimed national security grounds.

This is difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica's longstanding commitment to human rights. We call on the authorities to reconsider urgently, and to allow her entry. Albanese has become one of the most outspoken international critics of Israel's conduct in Gaza, making her a frequent target of pro-Israel officials and governments.

Costa Rica Shifts Toward United States and Israel

Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, praised Costa Rica's decision in a post on X. Costa Rica, under President Laura Fernandez, has deepened cooperation with the United States on security and has moved closer to Israel. This is a notable shift for a country long associated with support for multilateral institutions. The incident occurred on Friday and drew immediate international attention. The UN human rights office publicly called for Albanese's entry to be allowed.

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Costa Rica's government has not issued a detailed public response beyond the migration office statement. Albanese was at Juan Santamaria airport when she was stopped. She remained at the airport during the video call interview. It was not immediately clear whether she had left Costa Rica by Friday evening.

The denial of entry is unusual for Costa Rica, which has historically positioned itself as a promoter of human rights and multilateralism. The move underscores the country's evolving foreign policy under President Fernandez. Her administration has prioritized security cooperation with the United States and strengthened ties with Israel. Albanese's criticism of Israel has made her a polarizing figure internationally.

She has faced sanctions from the United States related to the International Criminal Court. The US measures target individuals associated with the ICC's investigations. UN special rapporteurs are independent experts who report on human rights abuses. They are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council.

Albanese's mandate covers the occupied Palestinian territory. Her reports have frequently criticized Israeli policies. The UN Human Rights office statement highlighted Costa Rica's longstanding commitment to human rights. It said the denial was difficult to reconcile with that commitment.

The office urged authorities to reconsider urgently and allow her entry. Danny Danon, Israel's UN ambassador, welcomed Costa Rica's decision. He posted his praise on X. The decision also drew attention to Costa Rica's shifting alliances in the region. Albanese said she hoped Costa Rica would reverse its decision.

She rejected any suggestion that she is linked to terrorism. She described her treatment at the airport as distressing. The video call interview was recorded from a gate at the airport. Albanese said authorities took her passport.

Albanese Describes Airport Detention Conditions

She said the detention room offered to her was so smelly she almost got sick. She said she was almost forced to board a plane to Paris and that she refused. She said they threatened to put her on the plane by force. The incident has sparked criticism from UN human rights officials.

Volker Turk, the UN human rights chief, said he was deeply concerned. The UN Human Rights office posted its statement on X on November 27, 2026. The statement called on Costa Rican authorities to reconsider urgently. It also said the denial was difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica's human rights commitments.

Costa Rica's migration office said it acted after receiving an alert. The office said the decision was consistent with national security measures. No further details about the alert were provided. Albanese has been a frequent critic of Israel's conduct in Gaza.

Her outspokenness has made her a target of pro-Israel officials and governments. The US sanctioned her under measures related to the International Criminal Court. Costa Rica under President Laura Fernandez has deepened security cooperation with the United States. The country has also moved closer to Israel.

This marks a notable shift for a nation long associated with support for multilateral institutions. The denial of entry occurred at Juan Santamaria airport, which serves San Jose. Albanese had traveled to Costa Rica to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica. The university is state-run.

The UN human rights office said Albanese was denied entry on claimed national security grounds. The office did not elaborate. Costa Rica's migration office said it received an alert prior to her arrival. Albanese said she opposed efforts to link her to terrorism.

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She said she hoped Costa Rica would reverse the decision. She described the detention room as having a strong smell that made her almost sick. She said she was almost forced to board a plane to Paris. She said she refused and that authorities threatened to put her on the plane by force.

The interview was conducted by journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin. The UN Human Rights office statement said: UN Human Rights Chief @volker_turk deeply concerned by denial of entry to Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, at Costa Rica airport on claimed national security grounds. This is difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica's longstanding commitment to human rights. We call on the authorities to reconsider urgently, and to allow her entry.

Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon praised Costa Rica's decision in a post on X. The decision has drawn international criticism. The UN human rights office has called for reconsideration. Albanese remains the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory. She is an Italian national.

She has been sanctioned by the US under measures related to the International Criminal Court. The incident has put a spotlight on Costa Rica's foreign policy. The country has traditionally supported multilateral institutions. Under President Fernandez, it has moved closer to the United States and Israel.

The denial of entry occurred on Friday. The UN human rights chief Volker Turk criticized the move. He urged authorities to reconsider. Albanese had traveled to receive an honorary doctorate.

The UN human rights office said the denial was on claimed national security grounds. Costa Rica's migration office said it acted after receiving an alert. The decision was consistent with national security measures, the office said. Albanese said she hoped Costa Rica would reverse the decision.

UN Calls for Entry Reconsideration

She rejected efforts to link her to terrorism. She described the conditions at the airport. She said authorities took her passport. She said she was offered a detention room that was so smelly she almost got sick.

She said she was almost forced to board a plane to Paris. She said she refused and that they threatened to put her on the plane by force. The video call interview was recorded from a gate at the airport. The interviewer was journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin.

Albanese made the comments during that interview. The UN Human Rights office posted its statement on X on November 27, 2026. The statement said the denial was difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica's longstanding commitment to human rights. It called on authorities to reconsider urgently and allow her entry.

Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon praised Costa Rica's decision. He posted on X. The decision has drawn criticism from UN human rights officials. Costa Rica under President Laura Fernandez has deepened cooperation with the United States on security. The country has moved closer to Israel.

This is a notable shift for a country long associated with support for multilateral institutions. Albanese has become one of the most outspoken international critics of Israel's conduct in Gaza. She is a frequent target of pro-Israel officials and governments. The US has sanctioned her under measures related to the International Criminal Court.

The denial of entry occurred at Juan Santamaria airport, which serves the capital San Jose. Albanese had traveled to Costa Rica to receive an honorary doctorate from the state-run University of Costa Rica. A UN special rapporteur is an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate and report on rights abuses in a specific country.