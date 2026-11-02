Cosatu Unity Strained as Affiliates Back Rival ANC and SACP

Trade union federation Cosatu faces internal division ahead of local elections as affiliates support either the ANC or SACP, testing the historic alliance.

South Africa's largest trade union federation, Cosatu, is grappling with deep internal fractures as its affiliates publicly endorse rival political parties ahead of the local government elections on Wednesday. The organization has long been a key pillar of the Tripartite Alliance, yet its latest strategic maneuver to maintain cohesion by permitting member unions to support either the African National Congress (ANC) or the South African Communist Party ( SACP) is revealing significant rifts within the labor movement.

Affiliates Back Rival Political Parties

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) in Limpopo has mobilized resources to campaign for the ANC, citing the South African Communist Party's (SACP) lack of visible ground presence in the region. Patrick Aphane, Samwu's Limpopo provincial secretary, stated that the union followed a resolution from Cosatu's 15th National Congress to back whichever party demonstrates strength in specific municipalities. Aphane noted that while the SACP may have support in certain voter districts, it lacks the municipal branch organization that Samwu prioritizes for worker mobilization.

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Samwu President Nkhetheni Muthavhi clarified that the provincial leadership's decision does not contradict the union's national stance. He explained that the strategy is designed to support whichever party has the strongest chance of winning in a given area, a middle-ground approach intended to prevent the union from being torn between the two alliance partners. Muthavhi acknowledged that this dual-support strategy might appear confusing to the public but insisted there is nothing untoward about supporting both parties in different contexts.

Divergent Union Strategies and Positions

While Samwu navigates this complex terrain, other major affiliates have taken firmer, distinct stances regarding political allegiance. The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (SADTU) has thrown its full support behind the ANC, aligning with its own conference resolution. This decision highlights the varying degrees of loyalty and strategic calculation among Cosatu's constituent unions as they prepare for the ballot.

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In sharp contrast, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) remains firmly committed to the SACP. Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi emphasized that the union is adhering to its conference resolution and dismissed concerns that this stance might alienate the ANC. The union's position underscores a ideological and strategic divergence from unions that prioritize the ANC, reflecting the broader political tensions within the labor movement.

Some unions have adopted a neutral posture, focusing on worker unity rather than partisan politics. Richard Mamabolo, a spokesperson for another affiliated union, stated that the provincial executive council resolved not to support any specific political party. Mamabolo argued that the union is supporting the unity of workers rather than taking sides, acknowledging that its membership comprises individuals from diverse political organizations beyond the traditional alliance structure.

Academic and Political Analysis of Division

Professor Ntwanano Mathebula from the University of Johannesburg described these developments as highly concerning, particularly the unapologetic mobilization for the ANC by Samwu-Limpopo. Mathebula noted that this explicit campaign for the ANC is unprecedented in its boldness and suggests a return to historical support patterns rather than the neutral stance Cosatu leadership might prefer. He pointed out that Samwu's preference for the ANC is also influenced by the party's history of engaging with the union on labor-related concerns, providing a tangible benefit that the SACP has not matched in this regard.

Political commentator Lesego Masisi offered a different perspective, viewing Cosatu's resolution as a necessary compromise to preserve organizational unity. Masisi argued that imposing a single electoral position on affiliates with divergent views would likely deepen divisions within the federation. He suggested that permitting affiliates to support either the ANC or the SACP was a procedurally defensible solution given the circumstances confronting the labor movement.

Masisi emphasized that organizational unity does not necessarily require all affiliates to vote identically at the ballot box. He noted that the ANC and SACP remain constituents of the same historical Alliance, despite their electoral competition. This view suggests that the current fragmentation is a temporary strategic adaptation rather than a permanent breakup of the Tripartite Alliance.

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Impact on Alliances and Future Strategy

The tensions within Cosatu are not isolated incidents but part of a broader deterioration in relations between alliance partners. Key events contributing to these fractures include the election of Mike Shingange as Cosatu president and the walkout of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the Cosatu congress. These incidents have heightened sensitivities and made the maintenance of a unified front increasingly difficult.

As South Africa heads into the local government elections, the actions of Cosatu affiliates will significantly influence voter behavior and political outcomes. The union's inability to present a monolithic front may embolden opposition parties and weaken the political leverage of the Tripartite Alliance. The coming days will reveal whether Cosatu can manage these divisions or if they will lead to a permanent realignment of political loyalties within the labor movement.

The situation highlights the complex interplay between labor interests and political alliances in South Africa. While Cosatu aims to protect workers' rights through political engagement, the competing demands of its affiliates create a challenging environment for strategic decision-making. The outcome of these elections will likely determine the future direction of the relationship between the trade union federation and its political allies.

Observers will be watching closely to see if the compromise of allowing affiliates to choose their preferred party can hold or if it will further exacerbate existing tensions. The unity of Cosatu, and by extension the strength of the alliance it represents, depends on its ability to navigate these competing pressures without fracturing completely. The next few weeks will be critical in assessing the resilience of these political and labor structures.