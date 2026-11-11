Cosatu rejects 3.5% pay rise for Ramaphosa, MPs, and councillors, backs 4% for magistrates

Cosatu has condemned the 3.5% salary increase for the president, MPs, provincial legislatures, and municipal councillors, saying it sends the wrong message while services and finances deteriorate, but supports a 4% rise for magistrates.

Cosatu has strongly criticised the 3.5% salary increase approved for President Cyril Ramaphosa and other political office-bearers, saying it sends an ill-considered message to South Africans struggling with unemployment and deteriorating public services.

The increase covers members of the National Executive, Parliament, provincial legislatures, and municipal councillors, whose remuneration has also come under scrutiny. The adjustments follow recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers. That commission considers factors including inflation, economic conditions, fiscal affordability, and the responsibilities attached to public office when recommending salary adjustments for public representatives.

Also read Ramaphosa signs off on pay hikes for ministers, MPs and judges

Cosatu Questions Salary Hikes Amid Municipal Crises

Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks questioned the decision to increase politicians salaries while municipalities face financial difficulties and struggle to deliver basic services. He said the decision was particularly difficult to justify given the country's unemployment crisis and the financial challenges facing public institutions.

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In a statement shared on X, Cosatu said: It makes no sense when government routinely says it does not have enough money to fund core constitutional mandates, yet it has found half a billion rand for an increase of politicians. It makes no sense when governors cut back on public employment programmes despite 13 million people struggling to find work, the federation added.

Cosatu also said: It makes no sense when municipal workers have often not been paid their salaries, have not been paid for months at a time, medical aids defaulted by their employers. The federation argued that the hike for public representatives remains excessive and sends an ill-considered message to an increasingly frustrated public of a political elite that is dangerously out of touch with the lived realities of ordinary South Africans.

Cosatu Supports Magistrate Pay Raise, Criticizes Politicians

Despite its criticism of the increases for political office-bearers, Cosatu has drawn a distinction between politicians and magistrates, saying it supports the separate 4% salary increase for magistrates. Cosatu argues that magistrates are skilled professionals and that competitive remuneration is necessary to retain them in the judiciary and prevent a brain drain. It believes their retention is important for the functioning of the country's justice system.

The federation's stance highlights a split in its response to the salary adjustments: opposing increases for elected and political office-bearers while backing higher pay for judicial officers it considers essential skilled professionals. The criticism comes as municipalities continue to face financial strain, with some unable to pay workers on time and others defaulting on medical aid contributions for their employees, according to Cosatu.

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Cosatu's statement also pointed to the wider economic context, including high unemployment, with about 13 million people struggling to find work, and cuts to public employment programmes. The salary adjustments for public office-bearers were approved after recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers, which weighs inflation, economic conditions, fiscal affordability, and the responsibilities of public office.

Cosatu's response underscores growing public debate over whether increases for politicians are justifiable at a time when many South Africans face unemployment, poor service delivery, and financial hardship.