COSATU President Lauds Madlanga Commission, Calls for Criminal Justice Overhaul and Urgent Action on Unemployment

COSATU President Zingiswa Losi has praised the Madlanga Commission's effectiveness in tackling corruption, while simultaneously urging for comprehensive reforms to the criminal justice system and declaring the unemployment crisis a national emergency requiring immediate and decisive action.

The Congress of South Africa n Trade Unions ( COSATU ) President, Zingiswa Losi , delivered a strong message in Polokwane, praising the Madlanga Commission as a landmark achievement in the fight against corruption within South Africa .

Losi asserted that the Commission represents the most effective investigative body the nation has witnessed to date, highlighting its significant contributions to uncovering and addressing corrupt practices, particularly within the South African Revenue Service (SARS). However, she cautioned against complacency, emphasizing that substantial further action is crucial to fully eradicate corruption and strengthen the criminal justice system. Losi’s address underscored the urgent need for comprehensive reforms across all pillars of law enforcement and judicial processes.

She specifically called for increased resources for the police force, including a modern fleet of vehicles, and a bolstering of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with highly skilled and experienced prosecutors. Furthermore, she stressed the importance of adequately staffing the courts with qualified magistrates to ensure efficient and just legal proceedings.

Losi framed the battle against corruption as a critical war, one that South Africa cannot afford to lose, and demanded accountability for those who exploit public funds, advocating for imprisonment as a fitting punishment for politicians, employers, and individuals involved in illicit tender practices who prey on the vulnerable. The sentiment expressed was a clear call for a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and a commitment to protecting the nation’s resources for the benefit of all citizens.

Beyond the issue of corruption, Losi’s address also focused intensely on the deeply concerning unemployment crisis gripping South Africa. She reported a national unemployment rate of 31.4%, a figure that disproportionately affects young people, creating a bleak outlook for the future. Losi characterized the unemployment situation as the single greatest threat facing the nation, demanding that it be treated with the same level of urgency and national coordination as the COVID-19 pandemic.

She vehemently condemned employers, both within the public and private sectors, who demonstrate a lack of concern for the plight of the unemployed, particularly those who resist rehiring workers despite the economic challenges. This criticism extended to practices that perpetuate job insecurity and hinder the creation of sustainable employment opportunities. Losi argued that addressing unemployment requires a concerted national effort, involving government, businesses, and labor unions, to implement effective strategies for job creation, skills development, and economic growth.

She emphasized the need for proactive policies that prioritize the needs of the unemployed and ensure that all citizens have access to decent work and economic opportunities. The call to action was a plea for a fundamental shift in priorities, placing the reduction of unemployment at the forefront of the national agenda. Losi’s statements reflect COSATU’s ongoing commitment to social justice, economic equality, and good governance.

The union federation has consistently advocated for policies that protect workers’ rights, promote fair labor practices, and combat corruption. The praise for the Madlanga Commission, while acknowledging the need for further progress, signals a willingness to support initiatives that hold those in power accountable for their actions.

Simultaneously, the forceful condemnation of high unemployment rates and the criticism of employers underscore COSATU’s dedication to representing the interests of the working class and advocating for policies that create a more inclusive and equitable economy. The address in Polokwane served as a powerful reminder of the challenges facing South Africa and the urgent need for decisive action to address these issues.

It also highlighted the crucial role that organized labor plays in shaping the national discourse and advocating for policies that promote social and economic progress. The message was clear: South Africa must prioritize the fight against corruption and the creation of employment opportunities to build a more just and prosperous future for all its citizens.

The emphasis on treating unemployment as a national emergency, mirroring the response to COVID-19, suggests a call for similar levels of resource allocation, coordinated planning, and swift implementation of solutions





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COSATU Zingiswa Losi Madlanga Commission Corruption Unemployment South Africa Criminal Justice SARS NPA

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