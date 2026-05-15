Corruption Case Involving Dumisani Khumalo and Others Delayed After Request for Charges to be Withdrawn

The corruption case involving Crime Intelligence divisional commissioner Dumisani Khumalo and other senior officials has been delayed after the accused indicated they are seeking to have the charges against them withdrawn. Khumalo appeared alongside six co-accused in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 15 May 2026, where the case was expected to be moved to a higher court for trial following the completion of investigations.

The corruption case involving Crime Intelligence divisional commissioner Dumisani Khumalo and other senior officials has been delayed after the accused indicated they are seeking to have the charges against them withdrawn.

Khumalo appeared alongside six co-accused in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 15 May 2026, where the case was expected to be moved to a higher court for trial following the completion of investigations. The postponement stems from formal representations submitted to the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) by Khumalo and five co-accused, asking for a reconsideration of whether prosecution should continue.

Khumalo’s co-accused include Crime Intelligence chief financial officer (CFO) Philani Lushaba, Crime Intelligence’s head of analysis and coordination Nozipho Precious Madondo and Gauteng Crime Intelligence head Josias Lekalakala, head of Saps personnel security and vetting office Phindile Ncube, and Zwelithini Sydney Gabela from Saps’ technical management services. The officials are jointly charged with fraud and corruption linked to the appointment of an individual allegedly lacking the required qualifications for a senior Crime Intelligence position at the brigadier level.

Khumalo has maintained that Mokwele’s contested appointment was properly authorised and aligned with internal requirements. Separate from the appointment-related case, Philani Lushaba is also facing allegations of corruption, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice. These charges relate to an alleged attempt to conceal the circumstances surrounding a burglary at his residence. State opposes Fadiel Adams’ bail, argues ‘an MP and lawmaker gave the court a middle finger’





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Corruption Dumisani Khumalo Crime Intelligence Philani Lushaba Nozipho Precious Madondo Gauteng Crime Intelligence Josias Lekalakala Phindile Ncube Zwelithini Sydney Gabela Appointment Fraud Corruption Burglary Theft Misleading Statements Perjury Defeating The Ends Of Justice National Director Of Public Prosecutions (NDPP National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption ( Madlanga Commission Hearings Parliament’S Ad Hoc Committee Proceedings Fadiel Adams Bail Middle Finger

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