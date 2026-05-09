Corrupt ANC MP* Gigaba* and Ex-Transnet Bosses* Receive Extended Time for Consultation and Document Comparison as Trial Date Postponed

The Johannesburg High Court has granted additional time to counsel representing Malusi Gigaba and former Transnet executives for consultation and document comparison in the ongoing corruption case, which involves allegations of fraudulent tender and contract irregularities.

The Johannesburg High Court has granted the defence in the corruption case against ANC MP Malusi Gigaba and former Transnet executives more time to consult with their clients.

Gigaba and his co-accused including former Transnet group chief executives Siyabonga Gama and Brian Molefe face corruption charges linked to Gigaba’s tenure as public enterprises minister. The case centres around Transnet’s multi-billion-rand locomotive procurement programme, which was intended to expand and modernise South Africa’s rail network. The state alleges that tender processes were manipulated and that three contracts were irregularly awarded, resulting in billions of rand in losses for Transnet.

NPA investigative directorate against corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said that the postponement will give defence teams time to compare the docket disclosed by the state and prepare for trial.

"The state and the defence team have further agreed on providing timelines on pre-trial issues by 15 May 2026, to court, in order for them to resolve such matters," said Mamothame. Mamothame added that at this point, the state has disclosed all the necessary documents to the defence team, in order for them to prepare for trial





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Malusi Gigaba Transnet Corrupt ANC MP Fraudulent Tender Contract Irregularities

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