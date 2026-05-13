Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald Takes Aim at Inmates Involved in Smuggling Phones and Contrabands into Prison

Cape Town - Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald has taken aim at inmates who are involved in smuggling phones and other contrabands into prison, warning that those who participate in such illegal activities should understand that their days are numbered. According to the Minister, officials of the Department of Correctional Services conducted 1,406 raids at facilities across the country, leading to the confiscation of some 37,500 cellphones and contraband. Compared to the previous Budget Vote period, there has been an increase in the number of raids conducted. Groenewald dismissed claims that the raids showed operational failures in the system, instead emphasising that results serve as evidence of an aggressive security strategy. The Minister also announced a strict zero-tolerance policy for the use of cellphones in facilities, which will involve transitioning to two-way radios for internal communication. Inmates and officials are under the department's scrutiny, with a total of 2,388 officials subjected to disciplinary hearings during the reporting period, and 137 of which were involved in contraband-related misconduct.

Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewa ld has taken aim at inmates who are involved in smuggling phones and other contrabands into prison, warning that those who participate in such illegal activities should understand that their days are numbered.

According to the Minister, officials of the Department of Correctional Services conducted 1,406 raids at facilities across the country, leading to the confiscation of some 37,500 cellphones and contraband. Compared to the previous Budget Vote period, there has been an increase in the number of raids conducted. Groenewald dismissed claims that the raids showed operational failures in the system, instead emphasising that results serve as evidence of an aggressive security strategy.

The Minister also announced a strict zero-tolerance policy for the use of cellphones in facilities, which will involve transitioning to two-way radios for internal communication. Inmates and officials are under the department's scrutiny, with a total of 2,388 officials subjected to disciplinary hearings during the reporting period, and 137 of which were involved in contraband-related misconduct





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Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewa Inmates Involved In Smuggling Phones And Contr Aggressive Security Strategy Zero-Tolerance Policy For Cellphones In Facili Transitioning To Two-Way Radios For Internal C Improving Efficiency Of Disciplinary Processes Reinforcing A Culture Of Accountability Within Conducting Raids At Facilities Across The Coun Concealing Contraband-Related Misconduct Officials Subjected To Disciplinary Hearings

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