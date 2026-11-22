The UN climate summit in Antalya collapses after record overtime as nations fail to agree on phasing out fossil fuels, sparking outrage among climate advocates and global leaders.

The COP31 summit in Antalya concluded in failure on Sunday, marking a significant breakdown in global climate diplomacy after negotiations stretched into record overtime. The final agreement was rejected amid chaotic scenes, with the primary point of contention being the inability of nearly 200 nations to reach a consensus on reducing reliance on fossil fuels. This collapse underscores the deepening fractures in international cooperation as the world faces an increasingly fractured geopolitical landscape.

Record Overtime and Diplomatic Collapse

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed profound dismay at the outcome, echoing the frustration of advocates who had expected governments to rise to the urgency of the climate crisis. Guterres, who had previously urged nations to send fossil fuels to the way of the dinosaurs, stated that he shared the deep disappointment of those who hoped for a robust commitment to climate action. His remarks highlighted the gap between rhetorical ambition and the tangible results achieved in Antalya.

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COP31 negotiations chair Chris Bowen, Australia's climate minister, admitted that he could not overcome what he described as unbridgeable red lines among participating nations. Bowen conceded that the summit was unable to reach agreement on a cover decision, calling the result very disappointing. He cited the most complicated and fraught geopolitical environment in living memory as the backdrop, where soaring energy prices and the fallout from the Middle East war complicated the search for unity.

The marathon talks concluded more than 49 hours after they were officially supposed to end. COP31 President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum banged the gavel to bring the extended session to a close. Australia and Turkey co-hosted the event, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attributing the failure to the difficult geopolitical times that currently define global relations. The delay set a new record for the length of a climate summit, signaling the severity of the impasse.

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Geopolitical Fault Lines Over Fossil Fuels

The negotiations stalled primarily over the pace of the transition away from coal, oil, and gas, with the European Union and Saudi Arabia locking horns on the issue. Oil-producing states blocked any mention of phasing out fossil fuels in the final deal, citing concerns over energy security and economic stability. Ireland's climate minister, Darragh O'Brien, who holds the rotating EU presidency, stated that Ireland would not endorse a cover decision that did not explicitly address fossil fuels as the key driver of climate change.

Panama, Vanuatu, and the Marshall Islands also voiced objections to the weakened language, joining other small island states that bear the brunt of climate impacts. Former US vice president Al Gore condemned the situation, calling it outrageous that a handful of petrostates have veto power over any mention of fossil fuels. Gore asserted on X that the COP process is in need of significant reform to allow the majority of countries to move forward in good faith without being held hostage by a few detractors.

The outcome revived painful memories of the failed Copenhagen summit of 2009, raising fresh doubts about the effectiveness of current climate diplomacy. While around 60 countries joined a first-of-its-kind conference in April on phasing out fossil fuels, and several nations unveiled plans to exit coal, oil, and gas at COP31, these individual efforts were not enough to secure a collective global agreement. The failure to produce a strong cover decision left many observers fearing a repeat of past diplomatic failures.

Missed Opportunities and Scientific Erosion

In a last-ditch bid for compromise, the co-hosts Turkey and Australia could only muster a veiled reference to fossil fuels in the final text. The pact also faced intense criticism for retaining a call to expand carbon capture technology, a method championed by the fossil fuel industry. Mohammad Ayoub, a climate negotiator for Saudi Arabia, argued that climate change requires all solutions on the table, defending the inclusion of controversial technologies in the final agreement.

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Facing blowback over the omission of fossil fuel phase-out language, the co-host nations attempted to rally support behind a global goal to electrify the world economy. They argued that electrification could cut heat-trapping emissions and bolster energy security, but this target was ultimately torpedoed along with the rest of the doomed Antalya Pact. The rejection of this alternative goal signaled a broader loss of confidence in the summit's ability to deliver on innovative climate solutions.

Countries lamented a missed opportunity to reinforce the Paris Agreement's 1.5C target, which scientists expect the world to overshoot in a few years as carbon-cutting goals fall short. The summit also widened fault lines over science, with a dispute regarding the work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) spilling into the negotiations. UK climate negotiator Kate Hughes expressed profound disappointment, noting that the substance of the cover decision moves humanity backwards on the science of climate change.

Hughes described the final text as a lowest common denominator that failed to present bold collective ambition on climate action. As always, the summit laid bare the stark divide between major polluters driving climate change and smaller nations bearing the severe impacts of global warming. The failure in Antalya serves as a stark warning that without significant reforms and greater political will, the window to avert catastrophic climate change is rapidly closing.