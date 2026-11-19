Negotiators at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, have removed references to ending fossil fuel use and a $120bn adaptation finance target from a revised draft deal, prompting criticism that the summit is going backwards.

Climate negotiators stripped out any reference to ending the use of fossil fuels in a slimmed-down draft deal text published on Thursday, as the COP31 meeting in Antalya, Turkey, approaches its Friday deadline.

The revised deal, which is not expected to be the final version, was weaker on some of the conference's central topics - fossil fuels, electrification and adaptation finance - compared to a first draft published on Monday. Monday's two references to fossil fuels and limiting their use were removed, as was mention of a $120bn target for finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change. Fossil fuels deeply divide nations in the negotiations every year.

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The talks are taking place at a time when war and rising living costs are competing for the attention of policymakers and the public against the warming climate and its increasingly severe effects, including heatwaves, floods and droughts.

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Critics Call Draft A Ghost COP

"This new text has gone backwards from the one released earlier in the week," said Mohamed Adow, director of climate and energy think-tank Power Shift Africa. "If this version of the text remains, it will be a ghost COP. The summit will have nothing to show for what happened here.

" Thursday's draft did retain an acknowledgement that global warming could exceed the 1.5ºC threshold countries have sought to preserve and the need for "deep, rapid and sustained" cuts to greenhouse gas emissions. It also encouraged efforts to scale up the deployment of technologies that can suck carbon out of the atmosphere, something scientists say would be needed to bring temperatures back down.

Australia, which is leading negotiations under a split presidency arrangement with Turkey, previously said Monday's opening draft of the deal was always intended to be a broad document that would then be narrowed down. While the conference is scheduled to end on Friday, in recent years efforts to secure consensus among the nearly 200 countries participating have regularly blown past this deadline by more than 24 hours.

Nations Disagree On Electrification Targets

The need to limit rising global temperatures is widely accepted by participants, but they don't all agree on the best way to do so, who should pay for it, and how quickly the world needs to act. Thursday's draft deal also called for global co-operation to boost electricity's share of world energy consumption to 35% by 2035, up from about 23% now. Proponents say this would slash greenhouse gas emissions by reducing fossil fuel use.

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The previous draft had more firmly set that as a target but came up against resistance from developing nations that argued it would require significant funding. The "35-by-35" goal had been put forward by COP host Turkey, but so far only about 75 nations have backed it. Jasper Inventor, head of Greenpeace's COP31 delegation, said the electrification goal wasn't clear enough on how the target would accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

Carbon Removal Tech Sparks Fears

He also said the mention of carbon removal technologies opened the door to the fossil fuel industry to keep ramping up production.

"Anything that provides a way for the fossil fuel industry to keep polluting the climate would be a profound backwards step at a time when climate impacts are rapidly worsening," he said. A member of Fridays for Future holds a placard at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, on November 16 2026. Picture: Reuters/Umit Bektas This article was generated using AI story audio and incorporates reporting from Reuters by William James and Peter Hobson.