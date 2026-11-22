South Africa stands to benefit significantly from the COP31 push to reach 35% electricity energy share by 2035, leveraging its vast manganese and platinum reserves for local processing and job creation.

The global transition toward electrification gained significant momentum at the COP31 climate talks in Türkiye, where the Turkish-Australian joint presidencies championed an ambitious target to increase electricity's share of global final energy use to 35% by 2035. This strategic move coincides with surging demand for batteries, electric vehicles, and robust electricity infrastructure, further accelerated by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. Consequently, the world faces a critical question regarding the sourcing of essential minerals and the distribution of benefits among supplying nations.

South African Critical Minerals Market Growth

South Africa presents a substantial opportunity within this emerging landscape, holding the position of the world's largest producer of manganese, a vital component in certain electric vehicle batteries. The nation is also a major producer of platinum-group metals and vanadium, which are essential for long-duration electricity storage solutions. The International Energy Agency's 2026 outlook projects that global demand for critical minerals will nearly double by 2040, highlighting the sheer scale of potential opportunity.

Also read Fossil fuels still missing from latest COP31 draft deal

The specific demand for battery-grade manganese sulfate alone is projected to increase more than thirteenfold by 2035. While the International Energy Agency provides these global figures, the implications for South Africa are profound, offering a pathway to move beyond simple resource extraction. The challenge for investors and companies is to translate this growing demand into broader, lasting societal benefits for the people of South Africa, ensuring they earn and maintain the social license required to thrive in a competitive global market.

Job Creation Through Local Processing and Investment

South Africa's Critical Minerals and Metals Strategy cites estimates that expanding local processing and beneficiation could create 2.3 million jobs across Africa. Although this is a continent-wide estimate, it underscores the significant opportunity for South Africa to capture more value through mineral processing, engineering, equipment manufacturing, and other skilled work. This approach aims to ensure that the wealth generated from these resources translates into tangible economic growth and employment opportunities for the local population.

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The proposed Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zone in Limpopo serves as a prime example of this strategy in action. In October, Trade Minister Parks Tau outlined a R52.6 billion investment pipeline for the zone, which is projected to create roughly 8,000 jobs in the immediate future and potentially 20,000 over a decade. Such initiatives demonstrate the government's commitment to leveraging critical minerals for domestic economic development and infrastructure growth.

Community Trust and Mining Governance Challenges

Turning this potential into reality requires reliable, affordable energy, functioning rail and ports, skilled workers, and sustained investment. However, reliable energy and infrastructure alone will not guarantee successful investments. Equally important is the trust and support of the communities where these projects take place. During COP31, a coalition of more than 130 civil-society organisations called on governments to strengthen protections for mining-based communities, citing the lack of explicit governance provisions in previous agreements.

The warning from these organizations was clear: accelerating electrification must not come at the expense of people whose land, water, livelihoods, and homes are affected by mineral extraction. For investors, the consequences of poor mining governance are deeply practical. Projects that fail to earn community trust risk conflict, costly delays, and lost investment, directly impacting shareholder value and long-term viability in the region.

Rio Tinto Investment Lessons and Future Outlook

South Africa has already experienced how these challenges can affect major projects. Rio Tinto's Zulti South mineral sands project in KwaZulu-Natal was suspended in January 2020 due to ongoing community and security concerns. In March 2026, the company approved a $473 million investment, equivalent to R8.2 billion, and lifted the suspension. The company explicitly cited improved security conditions and stronger community partnerships as the primary reasons for proceeding with the investment.

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The lesson from this experience is clear: community trust can influence whether major investments move forward. Companies, especially in the critical minerals sector, must clearly demonstrate from the outset what their investments mean for people's jobs, families, and communities. As former Western Australian finance minister and current Rio Tinto board member Ben Wyatt recently stated, a billion dollars of investment does not explain itself. Investors and communities require clear proof points on what will actually change in terms of societal benefit to ensure long-term success.