COP31 ended in Antalya on November 22 without consensus. The Antalya pact ignored fossil fuel phase-outs, prompting rejection by the EU, UK, and developing nations over climate finance failures.

On Sunday, November 22, COP31 President Murat Kurum struck the final gavel, officially concluding the most contentious and divisive United Nations climate conference in recent history. The summit, originally scheduled to end on Friday, extended well into the weekend due to persistent impasses regarding fossil fuel reduction strategies and international climate finance. This duration makes the event the longest climate conference ever recorded, yet it ended without a unified global consensus on the critical measures needed to address the climate crisis.

Antalya Pact Omits Fossil Fuel Phase-Out Details

The draft agreement, known as the Antalya pact, was prepared by the joint presidencies of Turkey and Australia alongside the deal countries. This text failed to secure endorsement because it completely omitted any reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels, which the European Union and the United Kingdom identified as the primary drivers of global warming. The European Union, represented by Ireland's Environment Minister Darragh O'Brien, explicitly refused to support the outcome. O'Brien stated that the pact fails to meet the moment and will not be endorsed because it ignores the key driver of climate change, despite the scientific inevitability of the 1.5°C temperature overshoot.

Also read COP31 climate talks collapse in Antalya as final draft deal rejected

Although the initial draft released earlier in the week called for a faster phase-out of fossil fuels, this language was removed following intense pushback from major oil-producing nations including Saudi Arabia, India, and China. Consequently, the final text lacked the mandatory language for a fossil fuel phase-out for the EU and UK, even though it did invite countries to electrify their economies. The absence of these critical commitments led several developing nations to reject the deal alongside the European Union and the United Kingdom, leaving the conference without a binding global agreement on energy transition.

Climate Finance Deadlocks Spark Diplomatic Frustration

Beyond energy policy, the conference was heavily paralyzed by disputes over climate finance and the reluctance of developed nations to provide new funding. The African Group of Negotiators had entered the talks with a specific priority to triple adaptation finance to at least $120 billion annually for developing nations by 2035. They demanded a clear baseline and pathway detailing how this financial goal would be achieved. The final text failed to include this explicit mechanism, causing significant frustration among negotiators who felt the multilateral process was being undermined.

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Under Article 9 of the Paris Agreement, developed nations are obligated to provide financial support to help developing countries cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts. While financial flows can originate from multilateral development banks through private, interest-bearing loans, the majority of the required funding is expected to come directly from developed countries in the form of grants. During the final days of the talks, observers and civil society organizations expressed deep dissatisfaction with how developed nations approached these Article 9 obligations, with many feeling that the means of implementation were being ignored.

Key Officials Defend Process Amidst Global Criticism

COP31 President of Negotiations Chris Bowen defended the outcome, noting that reaching consensus in climate diplomacy is inherently difficult. Bowen, who attended his fifth COP, emphasized that no previous conference had reached agreement immediately or even on the second attempt. He described the event as a consensus party-driven process where parties are guided toward agreement, asserting that the effort is worth fighting for despite the lack of immediate resolution. Bowen and COP31 President Murat Kurum were seen together at the summit during these final, tense moments.

Dr. Nana Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, the chairperson of the African Group of Negotiators, issued a stark warning regarding the future of the multilateral climate negotiation process. She stated that the group arrived with the understanding that the conference would deliver on implementation, emphasizing that implementation requires tangible means of implementation. Debbie Swanepoel, the lead negotiator for the African Group on climate finance, criticized developed nations for attempting to renegotiate the Paris Agreement while simultaneously calling on developing nations to be more ambitious without providing the necessary resources to do so.

UN Secretary-General Highlights Science Over Politics

United Nations Secretary-General Antione acknowledged the profound disappointment surrounding the lack of consensus in the negotiating room. He shared the frustration of those who expected governments to rise to the demands of the climate crisis, yet he maintained that the lack of political agreement does not alter scientific reality. The Secretary-General stressed that while there may be ambiguity in diplomatic outcomes, there is no ambiguity in the science, which confirms the urgent need for action regardless of the political stalemate in Antalya.

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The failure to reach a consensus on the Antalya pact leaves a significant gap in global climate governance. The exclusion of fossil fuel transition language and the failure to secure concrete adaptation finance pathways represent major setbacks for international climate efforts. As the world continues to face the inevitable 1.5°C overshoot, the unresolved issues of finance and energy transition will likely remain central points of contention in future climate negotiations.