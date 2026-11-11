COP31 Climate Talks, Spain Strike and Global News in Pictures

Photos from around the world show the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, a Spanish general strike, Czech broadcasting protests and a derailment in Assam, India.

Pope Leo XIV watched dancers perform during a youth prayer vigil at the Monumento de los Espanoles in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 10 November 2026. The image was one of several news photographs released by the European Pressphoto Agency (EPA) that week, covering climate diplomacy, labour protests, public media debates and daily life across several continents.

The gallery also featured the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP31, which is being hosted by Turkey in Antalya. The conference takes place from 9 to 20 November 2026, and delegates from more than 190 countries are gathering for the talks.

Also read SA’s triple adaptation fails to make COP31 agenda

COP31 Climate Conference Runs in Antalya Until 20 November

The COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, runs from 9 to 20 November 2026 and brings together delegates from more than 190 countries. Photographs from the event show Lula da Silva being greeted by an indigenous delegate at the Leaders Summit Event on Forests on 11 November 2026.

Performers took the stage at the Opening Ceremony of the COP31 Antalya Leaders Summit on 11 November 2026. On 10 November 2026, activists staged a climate protest on the second day of the conference, which is hosted by Turkey as the United Nations annual climate meeting.

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Spain and Czech Republic Protests Target Housing and Public Media

Spain faces a nationwide general strike demanding better access to housing and decent wages, two-and-a-half weeks before the 29 November early general election. Police officers dispersed demonstrators outside a bank during a general strike called in Pamplona, Spain, on 11 November 2026.

In the Czech Republic, students rallied in Prague on 10 November 2026 in support of the public broadcasters Czech Television and Czech Radio. The protest followed a proposal by the Czech government to abolish television and radio licence fees and fund both broadcasters through the state budget.

Critics warn that this proposed change could threaten the independence of public service media. In France, students, teachers and other education staff marched in Paris on 10 November 2026 during a national day of protests to demand better school conditions, and a man waved the national flag among the demonstrators.

Conflict, Rail Disruption and Daily Life Across Asia and Europe

In the West Bank village of Luban al-Sharkiya, south of Nablus, a Palestinian man sat amid damaged cars at a car repair shop and junkyard on 11 November 2026. According to the owner, Israeli settlers carried out an overnight attack that set fire to the premises, and several dozen cars were damaged.

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On 10 November 2026, Israeli soldiers fired tear-gas canisters to disperse Israeli settlers attacking Palestinian farmers and solidarity activists harvesting olive groves in the village of Qusra, near Nablus. A Palestinian photojournalist and an international activist sustained bruises and contusions when stone-throwing settlers assaulted harvesters between Qusra and Jalud, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In India, the locomotive and five coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Digaru Railway Station on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam, on 11 November 2026. The driver lost control of the train while entering the station, and Northeast Frontier Railway reported that all passengers were safe with no fatalities.

In Tehran, Iran, an volunteer took part in a training session at the Jan-Fada (Self-Sacrificed for Iran) military training camp for women on 10 November 2026. The camp opened at Azadi Square as part of a state-sponsored mobilisation movement for civilian volunteers, amid continued tensions between the US and Iran.

In Shanghai, China, Singles' Day was marked on 11 November 2026. The shopping festival was launched by the Alibaba e-commerce platform in 2009 and has become the largest online shopping festival in the world, with Chinese consumers expected to spend billions during the one-day shopping spree.