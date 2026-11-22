UN climate talks in Antalya collapsed on Sunday after Turkey and Australia failed to secure consensus on a final draft deal, with the EU and others rejecting the text as unambitious.

UN climate talks collapsed in disarray on Sunday after COP31 presidents Turkey and Australia failed to secure a consensus agreement on how to advance the fight against climate change.

The EU and other parties rejected a final draft deal at the summit in Antalya, Turkey. The talks had been due to end on Friday but stretched deep into the weekend after more than two weeks of negotiations. Turkey's COP31 president Murat Kurum told the closing plenary that no deal had been approved. It is clear that there are parties in this hall who oppose this text, Kurum said.

Also read COP31 climate talks run into overtime over fossil fuels and finance

No Consensus Reached On Final Draft Deal

We recognise that there is no consensus on this document. Therefore, these decisions have not been adopted. The collapse comes in a year that has seen the most destructive impacts of global warming, such as extreme heat in Europe and glacial floods in Nepal, overshadowed by the demands of wars and public outcry over soaring living costs.

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The last major breakdown in UN climate talks came in Copenhagen in 2009, when countries failed to adopt the Copenhagen Accord by consensus in a setback for multilateral climate diplomacy. Australia, which was leading the negotiations, and host nation Turkey had issued multiple drafts of a text. The drafts sought to find compromise between the needs of nations most vulnerable to climate change and those whose economies depend on either the production or consumption of fossil fuels.

The text acknowledged for the first time that global warming is on course to exceed the 1.5C threshold countries had sought to preserve. It also called for faster development of carbon-removal technologies to eventually reverse the overshoot. But the bid to win consensus backing proved unsuccessful, with critics of the text calling it unambitious. The COP process is the main vehicle through which countries co-ordinate their efforts to curb global warming.

Summit Sees Nations Work Together Despite Setback

Its annual summit is seen as an important opportunity to signal that nations are willing to work together to find solutions and help finance the myriad problems caused by rising temperatures. Among those involved in the talks in Antalya were Australian climate minister and president of COP31 negotiations Chris Bowen and Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. They were seen talking with delegates alongside COP31 president Murat Kurum on November 22 2026.

While a major blow to efforts to ratchet up international action, the failure to agree a political declaration in Antalya does not wipe out the obligations agreed by previous summits. It also does not erase the technical and legal frameworks governing multilateral action against climate change.