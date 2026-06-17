Cooper Connolly Leads Australia to Four-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh in T20 Opener

Australia defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in the first T20 international in Dhaka, with Cooper Connolly scoring 47 off 27 balls. Australia's spinners took nine wickets to bowl Bangladesh out for 131, setting up a successful chase.

Cooper Connolly played a blistering knock of 47 off 27 balls to guide Australia to a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20 international in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 132, Australia reached 133 for 6 in 18.2 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The left-hander smashed four fours and three sixes before falling three runs short of a maiden T20I fifty, but his aggressive innings proved decisive after early setbacks. Bangladesh struck early through Shoriful Islam, who dismissed opener Josh Inglis for five, and Mustafizur Rahman removed captain Mitchell Marsh for 13, leaving Australia at 38 for 2 inside the powerplay.

Connolly then stabilised the innings alongside Tim David, adding 40 runs for the third wicket. David made 20 before falling to Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Connolly continued to attack, but was caught in the deep attempting another six off debutant Abdul Gaffar Saqlain for 47. Australia stumbled again as Matt Renshaw and Nikhil Chaudhary both fell for 18, with Saqlain and Rishad Hossain striking to keep the game alive.

However, debutant Joel Davies and Xavier Bartlett remained calm and guided the visitors home, finishing unbeaten on seven and four respectively. Earlier, Bangladesh elected to bat but were bowled out for 131 in 19.2 overs, thanks to a superb display from Australia's spinners. Adam Zampa (3 for 18) and Davies (3 for 17) led the attack, with Australia's spinners claiming nine wickets - the most by Australian spin bowlers in a T20I innings.

Bangladesh made a brisk start, scoring 52 for 1 in the powerplay, but lost momentum and wickets regularly. Skipper Towhid Hridoy, leading the side in the absence of the injured Litton Das, made only eight, while Mehidy Hasan top-scored with an unbeaten 29. Hridoy admitted his team failed to build partnerships after the powerplay, saying, 'We went too far for boundaries when we could have built a partnership.

We lost three wickets between overs seven and 15, where we needed to build our innings.

' Connolly, who was named player of the match, credited his fearless approach to the smaller boundaries in Bangladesh. He said, 'Here in Bangladesh, the grounds are a fair bit smaller than in Australia, so if there were any parts of the ground that were slightly bigger, I had to use that to my advantage.

' The win gives Australia a crucial advantage, but Bangladesh will look to bounce back in the second T20 on Thursday. With the series still wide open, both teams will be eager to clinch the next match. The visitors will also be pleased with the contributions from their debutants, particularly Davies, who impressed with both bat and ball.

Australia's spin trio of Zampa, Davies, and Tanveer Sangha (who finished with 1 for 34) proved too tricky for the Bangladesh batsmen on a slow surface. The home side will need to reassess their approach against spin if they are to level the series. Overall, the match was a tightly contested affair, showcasing the rising talent of young players like Connolly and Davies, who stepped up when their team needed them most





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Australia Bangladesh T20 Cooper Connolly Cricket

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia eye T20 redemption against BangladeshAustralia captain Mitchell Marsh is backing his revamped side in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh after the visitors suffered a bitter 2–1 defeat in their one-day internationals.

Read more »

5 questions answered before booking your Australia tripAustralia's golden beaches, vibrant cities and bucket-list experiences await - here's how to enjoy them without breaking the bank.

Read more »

Connolly leads Australia to four-wicket win over Bangladesh in T20 openerCooper Connolly struck a rapid-fire 47 off 27 balls to steer Australia to a four-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening T20 international on Wednesday.

Read more »

Australia Leads Series with Victory Over Bangladesh in T20 OpenerAustralia won the opening T20 international against Bangladesh with a four-wicket win, led by Cooper Connolly's 47 off 27 balls. Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Read more »