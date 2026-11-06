Russell Brand convicted of rape and sexual assault, police expect more victims to come forward

Russell Brand was convicted in a London court of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three more, and London's top police officer says more victims are likely to come forward before his sentencing on Monday.

Russell Brand, the British comedian and Hollywood actor, was convicted in a London court on Thursday of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three more, and is likely to face further allegations as more victims come forward, the country's top policeman said on Friday.

Brand, 51, faces a lengthy jail term and will be sentenced on Monday. He is under investigation for two other alleged rapes, one involving a then 16-year-old girl, police have said. Mark Rowley, commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police, told the BBC that in previous cases involving famous figures convicted of sex crimes, it was common for new victims to bring allegations to police after a conviction.

Also read Russell Brand Found Guilty Of Rape And Sexual Assault

More Allegations Likely After Conviction

I clearly would not be surprised if many more came forward, he said, adding that the conviction gave victims confidence. It does make a difference because people see it is possible, and you will be believed. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham paid tribute to the victims for their courage in exposing Brand.

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Asked about a supportive post he addressed to Brand on X in 2014, a time when Brand was being courted by some politicians on the left for his ability to reach young voters, the prime minister said he had no idea about the full extent of the former comedian's behaviour back then. His crimes are horrific. He is rightly been held to account, Burnham said.

Prominent Celebrity Convicted of Sex Offences

The conviction makes Brand one of the most prominent celebrities in Britain convicted of sex offences in recent times. BBC newsreader Huw Edwards admitted making indecent pictures of children two years ago, and entertainer Rolf Harris was found guilty of assaulting young girls in 2014. Brand is the former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry. He first rose to fame as a high profile British comedian before becoming a star of several Hollywood movies.

Police have said the investigation into Brand is continuing and that further allegations are being assessed. The Metropolitan Police commissioner said the conviction sends a message that victims will be believed. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday, when a judge will decide the length of Brand's jail term. He remains under investigation for the two other alleged rapes.