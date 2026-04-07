Controversy Surrounds Appointment of Nkululeko Dunga as Gauteng Finance MEC

The appointment of EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga as Gauteng finance MEC has ignited a political firestorm, with critics questioning the motives behind the move and its potential impact on the province's residents. Concerns range from Dunga's past controversies to the implications for political stability and service delivery in Gauteng.

The appointment of EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga as Gauteng finance MEC has sparked controversy, with analysts and opposition leaders expressing concerns about its potential impact on the province's 16-million residents. The decision, announced on April Fool’s Day by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi , replaces Lebogang Maile in the provincial treasury. This reshuffle also saw the removal of ANC Gauteng provincial executive member Matome Chiloane from his position as MEC for education.

Critics argue that this move, driven by political considerations, prioritizes power-sharing over the well-being of Gauteng's citizens and raises questions about Dunga's suitability for the role, given his previous challenges.\Dunga's background has been scrutinized, including a car accident in October 2023 involving a motorcyclist fatality and his subsequent firing as MMC for finance in Ekurhuleni in June 2024 due to the failure to submit the metro’s annual financial statements on time. Furthermore, his tenure as the metro's finance political head was marked by criticism over the handling of security tenders, which cost the city a substantial amount during the 2023/24 financial year. Political analysts, such as Ntsikelelo Breakfast from Nelson Mandela University, have suggested that the appointment is a strategic political maneuver aimed at fostering a win-win scenario, but they caution that the voters are unlikely to benefit from this decision, implying it’s a political move for the parties involved in the coalition. The opposition DA has voiced strong disapproval, accusing Lesufi of prioritizing his own political survival over the needs of Gauteng's residents, with DA leader Solly Msimanga claiming the appointment will not benefit residents. The reshuffle is seen as a means to solidify the alliance ahead of the upcoming local government elections.\The context of the appointment is further complicated by the strained relationship between the ANC and the EFF. The EFF was reportedly angered by Dunga’s removal from his finance position in Ekurhuleni and the subsequent loss of the speaker position. Lesufi's decision highlights the complex dynamics of coalition governance and the delicate balance between political stability and effective governance. This is seen by some, including political analyst Thabiso Maphosa, as a move by Lesufi to ensure the EFF's continued support for the ANC, even after the upcoming local government elections. The ANC's declining electoral support in Gauteng, with a vote share dropping significantly in the 2024 provincial election, has made the EFF’s support crucial for the ANC's hold on power. The reshuffle is also viewed as a move to counter the possibility of a vote of no confidence tabled by the DA. The opposition parties suggest this appointment is not in the best interest of the citizens of Gauteng, accusing the premier of sacrificing the public good for political gain and power sharing. The move underscores the political maneuvering happening, the shifting alliances and the implications of this for the governance and service delivery in the Gauteng province





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Gauteng Nkululeko Dunga Finance MEC Panyaza Lesufi EFF ANC Political Appointments Controversy Government

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