A dramatic 99th-minute penalty allows Celtic to secure a narrow win over Motherwell, keeping their title hopes alive and setting up a final-day clash with Hearts.

The Scottish Premiership has reached a fever pitch following a breathless encounter at Fir Park, where Celtic managed to secure a 3-2 victory over Motherwell in the dying seconds of the game.

The match, which seemed destined to end in a stalemate or a Motherwell victory, was decided by a highly controversial penalty awarded in the 99th minute. Kelechi Iheanacho, the former Manchester City attacker, stepped up under immense pressure to convert the spot-kick, ensuring that Celtic remain within touching distance of the league title. This result has transformed the final day of the season into a winner-takes-all showdown between Celtic and Hearts, with only a single point separating the two sides.

The tension surrounding this result is palpable, as it breathes new life into Celtic's campaign after a period of instability earlier in the season. However, the victory has been overshadowed by accusations of unfairness and systemic bias within the league. Derek McInnes, the manager of Hearts, did not hold back in his criticism of the officiating, describing the decision to award the late penalty as 'disgusting'.

McInnes argued that his team, and indeed any side attempting to break the long-standing dominance of the Glasgow giants, is fighting against an uphill battle where the odds are stacked against them. The controversy stems from a VAR review that suggested Motherwell defender Sam Nicholson had handled the ball while attempting to clear a cross. Replays of the incident remained inconclusive, leading many to question whether the decision was influenced by the gravity of the title race.

For Hearts, this is more than just a game; it is a quest to become the first club outside of the Old Firm to lift the trophy in over four decades, a milestone that has eluded Scottish football since 1960. The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions and tactical shifts. Motherwell started with incredible intensity, putting Celtic on the defensive early on.

The hosts took a commanding lead through a powerful header from Frankie Kent, followed by a deflected strike from Cammy Devlin that left the Celtic goalkeeper stranded. For a significant portion of the game, it looked as though Martin O'Neill's men would cause a major upset. Yet, Celtic's resilience has been their hallmark in recent weeks, having put together a string of seven consecutive victories.

The comeback began with Daizen Maeda, whose exceptional form has been a catalyst for the team's resurgence. The Japanese international found the net to bring Celtic back into the contest before half-time. The momentum shifted further when Benjamin Nygren scored a brilliant goal to give the visitors the lead, though Motherwell continued to fight back with a late surge that nearly restored parity before the final, controversial whistle.

As the league prepares for the final day, the psychological landscape has shifted dramatically. Celtic captain Callum McGregor noted that in title races, luck and favorable decisions often play a role, and his team is now in a position to control their own destiny.

Meanwhile, the traditional third power in the league, Rangers, continues to slide into a period of unprecedented struggle. Their recent defeat to Hibernian at Ibrox marked their fourth consecutive league loss, a statistic not seen at the club since 1983. This decline further concentrates the focus on the impending clash between Celtic and Hearts.

The footballing community in Scotland is now bracing for a finale that promises not only sporting excellence but potentially more heated debates regarding the fairness and integrity of the game's officiating





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