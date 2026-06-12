Controversial Appointment of Former Unisa Enterprise Head as Special Advisor to Human Settlements Minister

Thembisile Simelane, Human Settlements Minister, appointed Lesetsa Matshekga, former Unisa Enterprise CEO, as special advisor despite the subsidiary's financial turmoil, labour disputes, and impending shutdown under his watch.

Human Settlements Minister Thembisile Simelane has appointed Lesetsa Matshekga , the former chief executive and chair of the troubled Unisa Enterprise (UE), as her special advisor effective April 1.

The appointment has sparked controversy given the significant operational and financial turmoil that plagued UE during Matshekga's leadership. Challenges at UE included widespread allegations of financial mismanagement, prolonged non-payment of salaries to employees and interns, large-scale retrenchments, and numerous labour disputes referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). Despite these issues, Matshekga's appointment aligns with the minister's discretion under the Public Service Act, and the Department of Public Service and Administration's guidelines for special advisors.

These positions are politically appointed, not filled through standard public service recruitment, and command high annual salaries ranging from R1.3 million to R2.7 million. Through his attorneys, Dumakude & Co Inc, Matshekga refuted any suggestion of personal responsibility for UE's difficulties. The firm's director, Sicelo Dumakude, clarified that Matshekga formally vacated the CEO role in March but continued to assist UE in a consultancy capacity until the end of the month.

Dumakude asserted that UE faced difficult trading conditions and credited Matshekga with helping navigate the entity by securing new business opportunities. He emphasized that no adverse findings or declarations have been made against Matshekga concerning UE's operational and financial challenges. The minister's spokesperson, Tsekiso Machike, confirmed that preliminary security vetting revealed no negative information about Matshekga and stated the minister was unaware of any adverse findings against him.

The department defended the appointment by highlighting Matshekga's extensive professional background, spanning over 20 years, including senior management roles and expertise in infrastructure financing and housing sectors. Matshekga's curriculum vitae includes nearly eight years as treasury manager at the Gauteng Partnership Fund and four years at the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

He also possesses considerable governance experience, having served on audit and risk committees for public entities such as the Social Housing Regulatory Authority, the Council for Medical Schemes, and the Johannesburg Social Housing Company. Academically, he holds a Master of Business Administration from the Gordon Institute of Business Science, a BCom honours degree in financial analysis and portfolio management from the University of Cape Town, and both a BCom and BCom honours in economics from the University of Limpopo.

Meanwhile, Unisa has decided to shut down Unisa Enterprise following an internal risk report that revealed a deepening financial crisis, effectively ending the entity's mission to commercialise the university's intellectual property and provide training, consulting, and research services





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Lesetsa Matshekga Thembisile Simelane Unisa Enterprise Special Advisor Financial Mismanagement CCMA Shutdown Public Service Appointment Controversy

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